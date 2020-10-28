Pure Energy Minerals Appoints Joseph Mullin as Director and Grants Stock Options

Menü Artikel
Vancouver, October 28, 2020 - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company" or "Pure Energy") is pleased to announce that Joseph Mullin has been appointed a director of the Company.

Mr. Mullin has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring, resources and consulting. He has served as a Consultant, Trust Advisory Committee Member, Chief Restructuring Officer, and Creditor Committee Member and executive to several companies. He began his career as a Financial Analyst in the Corporate Finance Department at Goldman Sachs, and subsequently worked at Invesco Ltd. and Millennium Global Investments Ltd. He is currently a Partner and Director of Mount Arvon Partners LLC and serves as the CEO and Director of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd., and is an independent Director of Industria Metals Inc. and FireFox Gold Corp. Mr. Mullin has B.A. from Harvard University.

"Pure Energy is very pleased to welcome Mr. Mullin as a board member. Joe's experience in financial markets and with resource companies are strong assets which will boost Pure's team as we chart its future in the lithium and battery metals field," stated Mary Little, director of Pure Energy.

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted stock options to Mr. Mullin to purchase up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The options vest quarterly in four equal tranches, with the first such vesting occurring upon issuance, are issued at an exercise price of $0.15 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mary L. Little"
Director, Pure Energy Minerals Ltd.

CONTACT:

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (www.pureenergyminerals.com)
Email: info@pureenergyminerals.com
Telephone - 604 608 6611

Cautionary Statements and Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release may include future exploration and development on the CV Project. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

