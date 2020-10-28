Pure Energy Minerals Appoints Joseph Mullin as Director and Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, October 28, 2020 - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company" or "Pure Energy") is pleased to announce that Joseph Mullin has been appointed a director of the Company.

Mr. Mullin has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring, resources and consulting. He has served as a Consultant, Trust Advisory Committee Member, Chief Restructuring Officer, and Creditor Committee Member and executive to several companies. He began his career as a Financial Analyst in the Corporate Finance Department at Goldman Sachs, and subsequently worked at Invesco Ltd. and Millennium Global Investments Ltd. He is currently a Partner and Director of Mount Arvon Partners LLC and serves as the CEO and Director of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd., and is an independent Director of Industria Metals Inc. and FireFox Gold Corp. Mr. Mullin has B.A. from Harvard University.

"Pure Energy is very pleased to welcome Mr. Mullin as a board member. Joe's experience in financial markets and with resource companies are strong assets which will boost Pure's team as we chart its future in the lithium and battery metals field," stated Mary Little, director of Pure Energy.

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted stock options to Mr. Mullin to purchase up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The options vest quarterly in four equal tranches, with the first such vesting occurring upon issuance, are issued at an exercise price of $0.15 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance.

