Flow Metals Extends Yukon and Quebec Properties

Vancouver, October 28, 2020 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of strategic land acquisition in the Yukon and Quebec. The Yukon gold project is in the Sixtymile placer district and traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation. The Ashuanipi gold project is in eastern Quebec in the traditional territory of both the Innu Nation of Matimekush-Lac John and the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach.

Highlights include:

120 contiguous claims staked in Yukon

47 contiguous claims staked in Quebec

Addition of Thanos Belivanakis to the Advisory Board

The staking is part of the Company's long-term strategy to build highly prospective gold targets within established mining jurisdictions in Canada.

The new Sixtymile claim block was staked based on the Company's regional geological evaluation focusing on producing placer creeks with gold exploration potential. The project is road accessible from Dawson City and the total size of the property is 60 km2.

The new Ashuanipi claim block was staked to connect prospective targets formerly in separate claim blocks. The Company welcomes the activity in the region from other explorers, while ensuring a contiguous claim block that can be effectively and efficiently explored. The total size of the Quebec property is 80 km2.

Advisory Board Update

The Company welcomes Thanos Belivanakis to the board. He brings a unique combination of investment banking, advisory, private equity and asset management skills to the company. During his career, he has developed an extensive network in Europe with both institutional and high net worth investors. He is joining the Advisory Board to open his capital pool and make the European investment scene aware of the investment opportunity in Flow Metals.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a gold explorer based in Vancouver with early stage gold projects in BC, the Yukon and Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@flowmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66983