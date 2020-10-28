Gratomic Begins Its Ascent into the EV Battery Market Supply Chain

TORONTO, October 28, 2020 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) (OTC Pink:CBULF) (FRANKFURT:CB81) (WKN:A143MR) announces that it is in the process of submitting 243 Kg of high purity graphite concentrate obtained from its pilot testing program for characterization for use as anode material in Lithium Ion battery cells. The graphite will initially be put through an Air Classification process in Toronto, Ontario and from there will be sent to Dorfner Anzaplan in Germany to undergo spherical micronization and classification. This verification process should establish Gratomic as a leader among its peers in proving that its graphite will be suitable for the anode material supply chain for North American battery manufacturers like Tesla, Panasonic, and others.

High grade Aukam graphite is taken to 99.9% purity through a non-invasive and carbon neutral process. Upon verification of quality and purity, the graphite will then be put through the spherical micronization process where it is ‘polished' and ‘rounded,' taking it from a flake to potato shape. Next the graphite will be put through a coating process, which strengthens the mineral improving surface area and increasing cycle times of the particles leading to improved conductivity. From there, it will be acceptable for use in Lithium Ion battery applications.

Being only a few short weeks away from completion of its processing plant (see Press Release dated October 15, 2020), Gratomic is providing a leg up on the competition in this rapidly expanding sector with its Eco-friendly and clean graphite options. Follow the link provided to view progress on final construction of the Aukam Graphite processing facility, which will include an on-site Air Classification unit in the near future https://gratomic.ca/aukam-2020/?et_fb=1&PageSpeed=off

President and CEO, Arno Brand, along with COO and Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, Armando Farhate, have collaborated on next steps for Gratomic Inc. and its clean Aukam graphite. The pair have conducted extensive research into battery manufacturing requirements for graphite and are laying the groundwork for the Company's transition into this sought-after market. The pair will continue with Gratomic's current outreach program to North American EV battery manufacturers.

Experts agree that graphite anodes will remain in use for the foreseeable future, as breakthrough alternative versions of battery anodes are still years away from commercial production. In the meantime, Gratomic intends to provide the EV Market and Renewable Energy Sectors with clean, Eco-friendly graphite with a near neutral carbon footprint.

The Graphite concentrate is scheduled to leave Namibia for Toronto on October 30th after a slight delay related to COVID - 19 restrictions implemented by the Government of Namibia.

Steve Gray, P. Geo. and a Director of the Company has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release and is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company is currently preparing to initiate a development process in partnership with German specialist Dorfner Anzaplan, in order to identify the ideal process route for micronization and spheronization of its high purity graphite sourced from its Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia. Gratomic aims to meet stringent specifications from potential battery manufacturing strategic partners and clientele.

"ANZAPLAN offers advanced graphite evaluation services for high value applications including strongly growing markets such as anode materials in lithium ion batteries and expandable graphite. Starting with the initial characterization of the graphite ore through development of a beneficiation process to obtain a high-quality flake graphite concentrate, shaping and purification into battery grade spherical graphite, characterization of electrochemical performance and testing of Li ion cells"(Anzaplan. "Graphite." ANZAPLAN, ANZAPLAN, 2020, www.anzaplan.com/minerals/graphite).

"ANZAPLAN's facilities offer process design and engineering for flake graphite for a wide range of downstream products including purified spherical graphite with a cost and time efficient spheroidization equipment developed in cooperation with a renown German equipment manufacturer NETZSCH" (Anzaplan. "Graphite." ANZAPLAN, ANZAPLAN, 2020, www.anzaplan.com/minerals/graphite/).

Established in 1985, ANZAPLAN is the leading company for engineering and consulting services for metals and mineral projects. They provide various services utilized by mining companies to de-risk projects, provide insights, aid in product development, and assist with planning requirements. The Company even presented at the 2020 Lithium-Ion Battery Materials & Rare-Earth Elements Supply Chain Seminar this past February.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, Eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains. Gratomic Inc. is a leader among peers, anticipating full operational capabilities in late 2020 and aiming to transition to an open pit mine as early as 2021.

The Company promises to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic's Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is slated to begin in late 2020. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative tech company and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

