ExGen Announces Updated 43-101 Resource At Empire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2020 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), has provided the data from an updated NI 43-10 resource estimate for the Empire Mine Project, in Custer County, Idaho, USA (the “Empire Mine”) prepared by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC (“HRC”).

The results of the Empire Mine work programme, including the HRC NI 43-101 resource estimate report, to date, were published throughout the period 2017 to present, and can be found in the Company’s news releases filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Highlights

New NI 43-101 resource reported at the Empire Mine oxide open pit based on future recovery of copper, zinc, gold and silver increases Measured & Indicated resources increased by 19%

Measured and Indicated resource – 22.9 million tonnes (May 2020: 19.3 million tonnes) – an increase of 19%

-- Gold – 238,406 ounces (May 2020: 217,500 ounces) – an increase of 10% -- Silver – 7.59 million ounces (May 2020: 6.82 million ounces) – an increase of 11% -- Copper – 87,543 tonnes (May 2020: 81,948 tonnes) – an increase of 7% -- Zinc – 43,871 tonnes (May 2020: 37,650 tonnes) – an increase of 17% Updated resource established following a 32-hole drilling programme, at a direct cost of less than $300,000, and representing 7% of a total of 445 holes drilled at site

An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment is underway for the Empire Mine Open Pit project based on this current October 2020 resource update and recent environmentally friendly metallurgical test work

Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen, commented: “Our M+I tonnes are now at 22.9 million tonnes an increase of 19% from the prior resource update in May this year. We are very pleased with the progress on Empire so far, since declaring the maiden resource in 2017, Phoenix has increased our M&I tonnage by 220%.

Empire Mine - October 2020 Resource Update

In May 2020, an NI 43-101 compliant resource for the Empire polymetallic open pit was generated for an agitation tank leach plant to recover gold and silver using ammonium thiosulfate (“ATS”) leach, followed by copper and zinc tank leach in the same circuit. The current gold and silver price performance, coupled with the more environmentally friendly sodium cyanide alternative ATS, has provided an opportunity to expand the Empire resource base to include all metals.

Using the same modelling parameters used in the May 2020 resource update and adding the assays from the recent 32-hole drilling programme, HRC estimated this updated NI 43-101 compliant resource using the value of all gold, silver, copper and zinc in the deposit using a cut-off grade of 0.292% copper equivalent oxide, and 0.497% copper equivalent sulphide, compared with the May 2020 resource at a copper equivalent only cut-off of 0.36%, is tabulated as follows:

Mineral Resource Statement for Empire Mine, after Hard Rock Consulting October 2020 CLASS Tonnes Cu

Equiv % Average Grade Metal Content Cu Zn Ag Au Cu Zn Ag Au Cu Equiv % % g/t g/t tonnes tonnes ozs ozs Tonnes Measured 8,289,719 0.81 0.42 0.22 11.4 0.327 34,655 18,160 3,031,791 87,036 67,013 Indicated 14,619,340 0.72 0.36 0.18 9.7 0.322 52,888 25,711 4,563,407 151,370 105,899 M+I 22,909,059 0.75 0.38 0.19 10.3 0.324 87,543 43,871 7,595,198 238,406 172,912 Inferred 10,612,556 0.75 0.40 0.14 7.4 0.343 42,098 14,569 2,538,574 117,117 79,296 Mineral Resource Statement for Empire Mine, after Hard Rock Consulting May 2020 CLASS Tonnes Cu

Equiv % Average Grade Metal Content Cu Zn Ag Au Cu Zn Ag Au Cu Equiv % % g/t g/t tonnes tonnes ozs ozs Tonnes Measured 6,389,000 0.82 0.46 0.22 11.8 0.315 29,134 14,184 2,423,810 64,703 52,408 Indicated 12,913,000 0.79 0.41 0.18 10.6 0.368 52,814 23,502 4,400,649 152,797 102,094 M+I 19,302,000 0.80 0.42 0.20 11.0 0.351 81,948 37,685 6,824,460 217,500 154,502 Inferred 10,544,000 0.81 0.46 0.12 7.9 0.368 47,975 12,864 2,678,035 124,749 85,043

*Notes:

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are that part of the mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geologic evidence and sampling, which is sufficient to imply but not verify grade or quality continuity. Inferred mineral resources may not be converted to mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected, though not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

Mineral resources are reported at a 0.36% CuEq cutoff. The CuEq is calculated based on the following assumptions: a long-term copper price of US$3.30/lb; gold price of US$1,650/oz; silver price of US$19.25/oz; zinc price of $1.21/lb; assumed combined operating ore costs of US$19.25/t (process, general and administrative and mining taxes); refining costs of $0.10/lb of CuEq; metallurgical recoveries of 85% for copper, 85% for gold; 65% for silver and 60% for zinc and a 2.5% royalty.

These Mineral Resource are considered to be amenable to open-pit mining and are constrained by a conceptual Lersch Grossman pit shell generated on the same costs, metal prices and recoveries used in the above CuEq calculation and an average mining cost of $1.80/t and variable pit slope angles that ranged from 45–52o.

Rounding may result in apparent differences between when summing tons, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and copper and zinc grade measurements are in Imperial units. Gold and silver grades are reported in metric g/tonne units to remain consistent with past reporting formats.

The HRC report entitled “October 2020 Resource Updated for the Empire Mine Project” for Konnex Resources (Phoenix’s 80% owned US operating subsidiary) will be available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) within 45 days of the issuance of this news release. This report will be in imperial units (1 US short ton = 2,000 lbs, 1 metric tonne = 2,204.6 lbs). HRC estimated the mineral resource for the Project based on drill hole data constrained by geologic boundaries with an Ordinary Krige algorithm. Leapfrog Geo V4.4.2 software was used to complete the resource estimate.

The mineral resources for the Project have been estimated in a manner consistent with the NI 43-101 Committee of Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (“CRIRSCO”) of which both the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) and Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the “JORC Code”) are members.

An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Empire Mine Open Pit Project based on this updated resource and revised processing methods will follow in due course.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent qualified person to the Company. Mr. Downes is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and acts as a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance

Phoenix is committed to meeting and exceeding the environmental standards required by law as a core value of the Company. The baseline environmental data collected to date will be used for furthering the permitting process, but as importantly, will be used as the building blocks for the Company’s future Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) platform.

