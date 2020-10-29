SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, October 28, 2020 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "FT Private Placement") consisting of 8,478,885 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.28 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,374,087.88.

The proceeds from the FT Private Placement will be used for exploration expenditures on the Company's exploration projects.

Sherman Dahl, CEO comments:

"SKRR's management and board are pleased that this oversubscribed financing was taken up primarily by major Canadian mining investors and institutional players. This positions SKRR very well to properly explore the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan and pursue other acquisitions and mergers that will add significant value for our shareholders. In addition, SKRR awaits assay results from our recent and very successful drill program."

All securities issued in connection with the FT Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws. In connection with the FT Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $37,939.15, issued 7,000 non-transferable finder warrants and issued 313,530 finder shares.

A portion of the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as FT Shares were issued to a senior officer of the Company pursuant to the FT Private Placement. The issuances of the securities to the insider of the Company are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of these securities do not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

