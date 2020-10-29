RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Commences Operations on its Perron-East Gold Project in Quebec in the Vicinity of AMEX Exploration

Vancouver, October 29, 2020 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") wishes to announce that we are now underway with the initial work program over Spearmint's Perron-East gold project in the direct vicinity of AMEX Exploration Inc.'s Perron property (see map). The geological team conducting the work program, Laurentia Exploration, is a full-service exploration provider staffed with people specializing in gold exploration, grassroot exploration, structural geology, drilling, remote logistics, and deposit evaluation. Laurentia Exploration also brings a very good knowledge of the Normetal Area. Their geologists are associated with numerous discoveries and development projects in the region. The phase 1 work program will include a complete compilation and evaluation of historical data, a high-resolution magnetic survey, an extensive sampling program, and the identification of the highest priority drill-hole targets for phase 2. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.





Perron-East Gold Project



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/67041_9279b17394f6c927_002full.jpg

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated "We are pleased to be underway with operations on our Perron-East gold project in Quebec which has multiple fault lines running through our property. The team at Laurentia Exploration have developed significant experience in the area having done work for AMEX Exploration as well as Starr Peak Exploration and we look forward to what this phase 1 work program will uncover. We are also awaiting results from multiple other projects. In Clayton Valley, Nevada, the first three completed drill holes from our multi-hole drill program targeting the known lithium clay formation that we share with Cypress Development Corp. were sent for assaying on a rush basis after encountering visual clay and clay intercepts ranging between 175-200 feet. Spearmint's previous drill results on the Clayton Valley lithium clay project have returned lithium values as high as 1670 ppm Li (see map). We are also eagerly awaiting results from Spearmint's recently completed phase 1 work program on the 'Goose' gold project which is directly bordering, and the closest property to, New Found Gold's original discovery hole in Newfoundland. New Found Gold continues to release fantastic drill results. The remainder of 2020 will be one of the most active periods in Company history."





Clayton Valley Ownership Map



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/67041_9279b17394f6c927_003full.jpg

Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director of Spearmint and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the 'Goose' Gold project directly bordering New Found Gold Corp. as well as the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670 ppm Li; the 'Escape Lake North' PGM Project in Ontario consisting of ~4,000 contiguous acres directly bordering Clean Air Metals Inc.; the Case Lake South Cesium Project in Ontario consisting of ~7,300 acres directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) project; the Carscallen West Gold Project in Ontario consisting of a ~2500 contiguous acres in the direct vicinity to Melkior Resources Inc.; the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering 11,608 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine; and the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 15,493 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totaling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 2,397 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd., and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp., as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC, and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 8,685 acres directly bordering Westhaven Gold Corp.'s Shovelnose Property in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. In other news, Ms. Jensen has resigned from the company.

