Noram Received Permits for Zeus Fall Phase V Drill Campaign and Mobilizes Drill

VANCOUVER, October 29, 2020 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the receipt of permits for Phase V drilling of the Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada, following the successful Phase IV drill program that significantly increased the resources. Phase IV drilling and earlier results were used for a new resource estimate: 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources, for a total of 201 million tonnes at 1101 ppm lithium (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE" ; see Noram Ventures press release of February 5, 2020).

The drill team has been mobilized and will be on the ground in the forthcoming days. A CAT drill will be onsite and running with 2 teams, 24 hours a day, until the program has been completed. All 12 holes will be drilled to an approximate depth of 120m (393ft). This phase of drilling is designed to expand the existing resource and extend the mineralization to the south and east of the current resource area, which will significantly increase the area of exploration on the Property. The BLM has approved 7 of these additional holes, which will keep the amount of disturbed acreage under 5 acres. As drilling commences and the required reclamation is completed, the BLM will allow the expansion of the permitting to include the remaining 5 holes.

Figure 1. Zeus property map showing: a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900 ppm Li cut-off; b) West-East cross-section shown in figure 2; and c) location of proposed drill holes for Fall 2020 campaign

Figure 2. West-East cross-section across known mineralization within Esmeralda Formation lithium claystones, categorized by grade. Note that the terrain rises to the East, and the grade and thickness are highest in this direction.

Following Phase V, a new resource estimate will be determined utilizing the additional data garnered from this phase of drilling. Noram expects to complete an updated NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate report by the end of Q1 2021.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

