Manganese X Energy Subsidiary Updates Investors on USA Patented PureBiotics HVAC Delivery System for Virus and Bacteria Mitigation

Montreal, October 29, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF ) ("Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to announce pursuant to our press release on October 8, 2020, Manganese X Energy Corp. subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp. confirms a Definitive Agreement is being finalized for a USA patented PureBiotics HVAC Delivery System for virus and bacteria mitigation.



In parallel, the ongoing process also involves a protocols based testing agreement with a recognized US based University.

The company believes that the PureBiotics HVAC Delivery System has a safe and effective biological solution for air and surface environmental control for healthier homes and buildings.

Martin Kepman, CEO Manganese X comments, "we are diligently assembling all the moving pieces in our air quality management solution as current global circumstances call for hyper action in this regard. Breathing virus free air in a contained environment has taken on greater meaning."

According to the CDC: Some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours. These viruses may be able to infect people who are further than 6 feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space.

This kind of spread is referred to as airborne transmission and is an important way that infections like tuberculosis, measles, and chicken pox are spread.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67058