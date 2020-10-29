Azimut Strengthens its Exploration Team

Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, Oct. 29, 2020 - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or "the Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Simon Houle as Chief Geologist and the promotion of François Gagnon as Project Manager.

Simon Houle, P.Geo., is a senior exploration geologist with more than 12 years of international experience, principally with Barrick Gold in the Americas (Canada, United States, Chile, Guyana, Dominican Republic), as well as Zambia, Pakistan and Romania. Until recently, he was a senior geologist for Canadian Royalties on the Nunavik Nickel Project in Northern Quebec.

During his previous assignments, Simon acquired vast experience covering several world-class deposits types (Carlin, porphyry, epithermal, stratiform copper, magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE). He has been involved in all project stages from generation to feasibility.

Simon holds a B.Sc. in Mineral Resources from Université du Québec à Montréal (2007).

François Gagnon, P.Geo., is a senior exploration geologist with broad professional experience in the mining industry. His background comprises 14 years of experience with Glencore, principally in Canada (and Australia), including the design and operational management of large greenfield to brownfield programs at the Raglan Mine (Ni-Cu-PGE) in Northern Quebec.

François holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Laval University (2006) in Quebec City.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut is a mineral exploration company whose core business is centred on target generation and partnership development. The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut is actively advancing its 100%-owned Elmer gold discovery in the James Bay region.

Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and has 69.1 million shares outstanding. Azimut's competitive edge against exploration risk is founded on systematic regional-scale data analysis and multiple active projects.

www.azimut-exploration.com

SOURCE Azimut Exploration Inc.