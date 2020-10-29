Freeman Gold Confirms Gold Mineralization in First 3,000 Metres of Drilling at Lemhi

• Visible gold observed in 6 of logged drill holes

• All holes have intersected mineralization and geology consistent with Freeman's geological model and understanding

• Remaining 2,000 metres will focus on infill drilling within main historical resource area

Salmon, October 29, 2020 - Freeman Gold Corp.'s (CSE: FMAN) (OTC Pink: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") President and CEO, Will Randall, is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Lemhi Gold Project, located in Idaho, USA ("Lemhi" or "Project").

Two diamond drill rigs are currently operating around the clock at Lemhi, with 16 cored drill holes totaling 3,328 m completed to date (please refer to Table 1 for further details). The on-going drilling campaign has confirmed the presence of extensive gold mineralized horizons first established by historical exploration conducted between 1984 and 2013. Detailed geological logging of recovered core has noted multiple occurrences of visible gold from 5 holes drilled within the 30 square kilometer property. All drill holes to date have intersected mineralized zones of varying thickness as interpreted from historic drilling and drill sections. Samples have been sent to ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC, and results are pending.

Will Randall, President & CEO, commented, "Our Phase 1 drill campaign is successfully underway and is confirming our understanding of the mineralization and geology of the Lemhi Gold Project. The mineralization is generally flat lying within Proterozoic metasediments. Quartz veining, silicification, brecciation and faulting dominate the mineralized zones and are oxidized from surface. Results have so far matched historical logs closely. Multiple flat lying, high grade zones, often containing visible gold, are stacked and may constitute a bulk tonnage target."

Phase 1 consists of a 5,000 metre, 33 priority hole diamond drill program and was designed to:

Twin certain holes, Complete infill drilling along sections, Allow interpretation of the mineralization and structural controls, Complete initial bench scale metallurgy, Complete a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.





Table 1 - Collar data for completed Phase 1 diamond drill holes with commentary



To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6227/67073_freemantable1enhanced.jpg







Image 1: Visible gold within mineralized zone

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6227/67073_adb9a0ea541cfa20_001full.jpg

**Drill sections can be found at www.freemangoldcorp.com

In addition to the on-going drill program, an extensive ground exploration program is being implemented at the Project. To date Freeman has completed 141 rock grab and channel samples, 633 soil samples, 181 line-kilometers of ground magnetics, high resolution drone photo mosaics and a 1.4 square kilometer three dimensional ("3D") Induced Polarization ("IP") survey.

All drill core, rock and soil samples are sent to ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC, an independent and fully accredited laboratory in Canada for analysis for gold multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy. Freeman Gold has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment. Additionally, select soil samples were sent to SGS Canada Inc.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P. Geol., the VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The mineralization at the Lemhi Project consists of shallow, near surface primarily oxide gold mineralization that has seen over 355 drill holes but remains open at depth and along strike. The Company is working towards de-risking the asset and producing a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate as a result of both brownfield and greenfield exploration.

On Behalf of the Company

William Randall, President & CEO of Freeman Gold

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.freemangoldcorp.com or contact Mr. Ken Cotiamco at 604-687-7130 or by email at: ken@freemangoldcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67073