San Marco to Change Name to "Sun Summit Minerals Corp."

Vancouver, October 29, 2020 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) ("San Marco" or the "Company") announces that, effective Monday, November 2, 2020, its name will change to "Sun Summit Minerals Corp."

CEO Bob Willis stated, "We are excited to make this change to highlight our new focus on our flagship Buck property in central B.C. and other opportunities which our group identifies. The name denotes "new heights" and we hope to achieve this by re-examining the Buck project with a new outlook, new takes on research, and using new technology. We have assembled a top notch team of professionals to ensure we achieve our goals at Buck."

The new CUSIP number and ISIN for its common shares will be 86687V100 and CA86687V1004, respectively. Its trading symbol will remain "SMN" and there will be no consolidation or other change to its share capital.

The name change will be accompanied by a new logo and website, which will be visible in the coming weeks online and on and other corporate material.

Drilling is currently ongoing at the Buck property (see news release from September 8, 2020), and an exploration update will be released shortly.

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc, and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus is the Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has bulk-tonnage gold and silver potential. The property is located in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines. The Company's portfolio also includes several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

San Marco is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sanmarcocorp.com

