High Grade Gold and Silver sampled on the Cocula Gold Project Mexico

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2020 - Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that high grade gold and silver has been sampled on the Cocula project.



As reported in News Release dated, October 22nd, 2020, samples collected to check historical reporting confirmed grades of 5.663 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold over 6 metres and 4.322 g/t gold over 8 metres in quartz breccia bodies which we understand are typical throughout the deposit.

In addition, higher grades of 59.0 g/t gold and 729 g/t silver have been found in a selected sample over 10 centimetres (“cm”) in the hanging wall of a quartz vein-breccia structure near the portal of a collapsed adit. We understand mineralization was previously exploited from this adit on a small scale using a flotation recovery process but the Company has not found any formal production records. The mineralization in the high grade sample is described as dark grey to milky white banded quartz in vein and breccia with galena, pyrite and quartz crystals filling open spaces. A channel sample collected over 0.75 m adjacent to the selected sample and including part of the hanging wall, only returned 0.182 g/t gold and 18.9 g/t silver. The channel sample comprised milky white and gray to dark gray quartz breccia vein with fine grained pyrite, +1% galena and trace malachite. The Company understands that the high grades are coming from a bonanza zone for which we have no idea of the size or extent yet. Due to the nature of the high grades, the bonanza zone samples were check assayed in a second laboratory. The two laboratories used are the Alti Plano Gold Silver laboratory in Matehualas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico owned by Reyna Mining and Inspectorate Laboratory owned by Bureau Veritas who prepare their samples in Durango, Mexico and conduct sample analyses in Vancouver, Canada.

Base metal assays and multi-element ICP analyses are still pending for the rock check samples as are results from preliminary metallurgical testing.

The due diligence work is being conducted by Ing. Humberto Hernandez, Geological Engineer, member of Asociaci?n de Ingenieros Mineros, Metal?rgistas y Ge?logos de M?xico and Ing. Gerardo Moreno, Geological Engineer and Miner, of Grupo Constructor Germo based in Durango, Mexico.

The Cocula Project area is located within the Ameca Mining District of Jalisco State which is home to Agnico Eagle’s El Barque?o Project and Endeavor Silver’s Terronera Project.

Please see News Releases No. 084 and 086 dated September 10th, and October 22nd, 2020 and http://www.candentegold.com/s/cocula.asp for further details on the Cocula Project.

About Candente Gold

Candente Gold has launched a comprehensive growth strategy to build a cash flowing business platform and gain access to properties with near surface exploration potential while maintaining El Oro as its flagship asset and an integral part of the overall growth strategy. The acquisition of the SDA Plant, the El Dorado historic mines and the Cocula Project signifies an important first step.

The financial benefits from Western Mexico operations and the addition of specialized personnel will translate across platforms to strengthen our efforts to explore and potentially mine. The Company is currently evaluating other properties that are complimentary to the SDA plant, El Dorado and the Cocula Project.



El Oro is a district scale gold project encompassing a well-known prolific high-grade gold dominant gold-silver epithermal vein system in Mexico. The project covers 20 veins with past production and more than 57 veins in total, from which approximately 6.4 million ounces of gold and 74 million ounces of silver were reported to have been produced from just two of these veins (Ref. Mexico Geological Service Bulletin No. 37, Mining of the El Oro and Tlapujahua Districts. 1920, T. Flores*)

Modern understanding of epithermal vein systems indicates that several of the El Oro district’s veins hold excellent discovery potential, particularly below and adjacent to the historic workings of the San Rafael Vein, which was mined to an average depth of only 200 metres.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director and Matthew Melnyk, CPG., Director Operations and Director are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above, however they have not been able to visit the Cocula Project recently due to COVID virus travel restrictions. The work discussed in the News Release is either historical and documented by public records or conducted by Mexican professionals with qualifications similar to those of QP’s registered in Canada. Ms. Freeze and Mr. Melnyk have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws) including but not limited to information regarding the potential for and other statements that are not historical facts. While such forward-looking information is expressed by Candente Gold in good faith and believed by Candente Gold to have a reasonable basis, they address future events and conditions and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including those set out in Candente Gold’s MD&A. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, without limitation, gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, potential environmental issues, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Candente Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Gold Corp.

“Joanne Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Joanne Freeze

President & CEO

Tel: + 1 (604) 689-1957

info@candentegold.com

NR 087