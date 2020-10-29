Meryllion Resources Corp. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, October 29, 2020 - Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR.X) ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 27, 2020 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the following matters: (i) the election of directors; (ii) the re-appointment of the Corporation's auditor; (iii) the consolidation of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares; and (iv) the continuance of the Corporation out of British Columbia and into Canada, as follows:

Matter Votes in Favour (%) Election of Directors Jeremy Edelman 99.94 David Steinepreis 99.87 Guy Charette 99.88 Re-Appointment of Auditor 99.79 Share Consolidation 99.68 Continuance out of British Columbia 99.86

A total of 44,128,820 shares were present at the Meeting, in person or represented by proxy, representing approximately 48.41% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Meeting.

For more information on the matters approved at the Meeting, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular dated September 17, 2020 which is available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

