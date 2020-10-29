Big Ridge Gold Appoints Nick Tintor to Its Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options

Toronto, October 29, 2020 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) ("Big Ridge" or "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Tintor to its Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased that Mr. Tintor has agreed to join the Big Ridge Gold Board", said Mike Bandrowski, President & CEO, Big Ridge, "Nick brings exploration, leadership and fundraising experience that will significantly add to the depth of the Team. This is a critical time for Big Ridge with the recent signing of a long-term Exploration Agreement with the Bunibonibee Cree Nation at our 100% owned Oxford Gold Project, located in Central Manitoba. We are advancing toward the first significant exploration program at Oxford since 1990, when Noranda delineated a historic resource* of 800,000 tonnes, grading 6g/t Au, containing approximately 154,000 oz. Au".

Nick is a mining executive and geologist who holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Toronto and has more than 30 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry. For the past 20 years he has been involved in all aspects of junior mining company management from project generation, to finance and executive management. A Qualified Professional Member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America, Nick is a Qualified Person under 43-101 and brings deep global relationships in the mining industry and especially in the Canadian resources investment banking sector.

Currently, Nick is a Director of Benz Mining Corp. where he was instrumental in bringing the Eastmain mine gold project in Quebec to Benz. Most recently, Nick was the President and CEO of Toachi Mining Inc., a company he cofounded and led from inception from the acquisition of the La Plata project in Ecuador to the delivery of a maiden 43-101 resource study in September, 2017. Previously Nick was cofounder, President & CEO of Anaconda Mining which acquired the Pine Cove gold deposit in Newfoundland that is currently in production, and VP Canada of Moto Gold Mines Inc., which was sold to Rand Gold in 2008.

The Company also announces that David Rhodes and Duncan Gordon have resigned from the Board to pursue other endeavours. The Company thanks both David and Duncan for their efforts in bringing Big Ridge Gold and Empress Royalties to fruition.

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to Mr. Tintor incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 200,000 common shares exercisable on or before October 28, 2023 at a price of $0.20 per share.

About the Oxford Gold Project

Big Ridge Gold's 100% owned Oxford Gold Project is located in central Manitoba, approximately 160km southwest of Thompson. The property contains many high priority targets that will be the focus of near-term exploration work. The Rusty Gold deposit is hosted by banded iron formation and has a historic resource* of 800,000 tonnes, grading 6g/t Au and contains approximately 154,000 oz. Au.

The Blue Jay area, another iron-formation gold target approximately two kilometres on trend and to the east of the Rusty Deposit has had limited but extremely positive results. RUS12-03 intersected two zones of high-grade gold mineralization: Zone One - 2.7 m averaging 6.7 g/t gold and Zone Two - 6.8 m averaging 5.7 g/t gold. Gold mineralization at both the Rusty Gold Deposit and the Blue Jay Zone is open along strike and to depth, Figure 1.

*The resource was estimated in 1990 and a Qualified Person (QP), as defined by NI43-101, has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as current mineral resources. Big Ridge is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources, as defined by NI43-101, and thus the historical estimate should not be relied upon.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100% owned Canadian gold properties. The Company is focused on the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, it is active in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com

