Alligator Energy Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 September 2020 Quarterly Report.

Uranium

- Completion of Samphire Project acquisition in South Australia - addition of a 47Mlb U3O8 resource (Refer ASX announcement: 8 Oct 2020)

- Agreement finalised for SA Government Accelerated Development Initiative (ADI) for up to $152,400 in co-funding at Big Lake Uranium (BLU) project

- Funds targeted for geophysics program at BLU once an identified Contractor is able to travel on an unrestricted basis to South Australia

- Exploration strategy and initial target development for the Nabarlek North tenements now drafted - while COVID restrictions are easing, onset of wet season indicates work now likely to occur in 2021

Energy Minerals

- All Piedmont Ni Co (Cu Au) tenements remain in good standing

- Piedmont Information Memorandum seeking a strategic partner completed and sent to targeted groups

Corporate

- Subsequent to quarter end (1 October 2020) Shareholder approval was obtained for the acquisition of the Samphire Uranium Project

- Cash balance at quarter end of $0.55m with additional $0.64m unrestricted cash in early October 2020 with the Samphire acquisition, bringing cash position to $1.2 million at that time

Plans for the forthcoming quarter

- Desktop studies underway on Samphire Project in processing technology improvements, intermediate product potential, resource expansion and exploration, and hydrogeology

- Finalise BLU native title agreements

- Negotiate terms for the BLU geophysics plan with the preferred contractor

- ARUP site visit including key stakeholder engagement

- Alligator is continuing to pursue future uranium opportunities and external projects in target regions. We believe this is the right time to evaluate value-adding uranium opportunities while the uranium production profile is suppressed and nuclear power expansion continues

- Progress discussions on the Piedmont Project (NW Italy) with interested strategic investors

About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).



Source:
Alligator Energy Ltd.



Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au


