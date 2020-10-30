Alligator Energy Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 September 2020 Quarterly Report.Uranium- Completion of Samphire Project acquisition in South Australia - addition of a 47Mlb U3O8 resource (Refer ASX announcement: 8 Oct 2020)- Agreement finalised for SA Government Accelerated Development Initiative (ADI) for up to $152,400 in co-funding at Big Lake Uranium (BLU) project- Funds targeted for geophysics program at BLU once an identified Contractor is able to travel on an unrestricted basis to South Australia- Exploration strategy and initial target development for the Nabarlek North tenements now drafted - while COVID restrictions are easing, onset of wet season indicates work now likely to occur in 2021Energy Minerals- All Piedmont Ni Co (Cu Au) tenements remain in good standing- Piedmont Information Memorandum seeking a strategic partner completed and sent to targeted groupsCorporate- Subsequent to quarter end (1 October 2020) Shareholder approval was obtained for the acquisition of the Samphire Uranium Project- Cash balance at quarter end of $0.55m with additional $0.64m unrestricted cash in early October 2020 with the Samphire acquisition, bringing cash position to $1.2 million at that timePlans for the forthcoming quarter- Desktop studies underway on Samphire Project in processing technology improvements, intermediate product potential, resource expansion and exploration, and hydrogeology- Finalise BLU native title agreements- Negotiate terms for the BLU geophysics plan with the preferred contractor- ARUP site visit including key stakeholder engagement- Alligator is continuing to pursue future uranium opportunities and external projects in target regions. We believe this is the right time to evaluate value-adding uranium opportunities while the uranium production profile is suppressed and nuclear power expansion continues- Progress discussions on the Piedmont Project (NW Italy) with interested strategic investorsTo view the Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RNX0S1BB





About Alligator Energy Ltd:



Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





Source:

Alligator Energy Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au