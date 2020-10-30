Sienna Engages EuroSwiss Equity Group for European Investor Relations

Vancouver, October 30, 2020 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (October 30, 2020) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with EuroSwiss Equity Group ("EuroSwiss") of Switzerland pursuant to which EuroSwiss will assist Sienna with business development, media awareness and investor relations activities in Switzerland and other European countries.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources stated, "We are very fortunate to be able to work with such a well-respected, European focused capital markets group. EuroSwiss has built a large following of institution and high net worth investors throughout Europe and Sienna management is looking forward to working with EuroSwiss and having access to their multi-faceted targeted services. Sienna is very active on multiple projects at this time, with a primary focus in Ontario, Finland and Norway. Therefore it is logical for Sienna to partner with a European based firm and we now also have a significant percent of our shareholders being based in Europe. Sienna is expecting a strong flow of news from all of our projects in the coming weeks and management is very optimistic about what will be uncovered by having boots on the ground currently in multiple continents."

The agreement with EuroSwiss is for an initial six months period, subject to renewal at the mutual agreement of both parties. Under the agreement, Sienna will pay EuroSwiss a fee of CAD 20,000 for the initial term of the agreement.

The agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc. is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with an NYSE listed mining company on three separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka & Vekselmyr Orogenic Gold Projects in Southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc., and the Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Slättberg Project in Southern Sweden. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp's Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information

Tel: 1.604.646.6900

Fax: 1.604.689.1733

www.siennaresources.com

info@siennaresources.com

"Jason Gigliotti"

President, Director

Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67147