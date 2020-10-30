Barksdale Acquires Historic Sunnyside Drill Core

VANCOUVER, October 30, 2020 - Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQB:BRKCF) is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement to acquire historic diamond drill core from ASARCO Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Mexico, in exchange for 25,000 common shares of Barksdale.

ASARCO controlled portions of the Sunnyside property between the 1940's and early 2000's and, over that time period, conducted several exploration drilling programs that focused on exploring for near-surface copper targets such as supergene blankets and breccia pipes as well as deeper porphyry and skarn mineralization. While Barksdale currently has a significant inventory of historic drill cores at its storage facility near Patagonia, Arizona, at least 6,000 meters (~20,000 ft) of remaining drill cores that were completed by ASARCO are currently stored at the Mission copper mine in Arizona. Barksdale will provide a full inventory of the acquired drill cores once they are safely moved to the Company's core storage facilities. Closing of the acquisition is anticipated to take place on or about November 2, 2020.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, senior consultant to the company and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp.

Rick Trotman

President, CEO and Director

Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki

Vice President of Communications

778-238-2333

TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, such as the anticipated closing date of the acquisition. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mineral properties, conduct due diligence or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Barksdale Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613489/Barksdale-Acquires-Historic-Sunnyside-Drill-Core