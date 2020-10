X-Terra Resources to Host Conference Call to Provide Update on Programs

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") will be hosting a conference call on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (eastern time) with President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Ferreira, in order to provide an update on its mineral properties and the ongoing exploration programs.

Conference call information:

Bell Conference:

1-855-453-6961 or 1-514-736-8049

No. 1740032

An audio webcast will be accessible via the investors section of the X-Terra Resources website. The archive will remain available for 30 days after the call.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals properties in Canada.

