Copper Mountain Appoints Peter Sullivan to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2020 - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Sullivan to its Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Sullivan brings over twenty-five years of experience in corporate strategy and finance, predominately in the resources sector in Australia, and extensive experience as a company director having served as a director on numerous ASX listed mining company boards.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to our Board," said Bruce Aunger, Copper Mountain's Chairman. "Peter's extensive corporate strategy and mining experience in Australia further strengthens and complements our Board's skill set. Copper Mountain's Board of Directors is continuing the process of Board renewal that is actively underway. Peter's insights will be valuable as we move to develop our Eva Project. He will also provide fresh perspectives to the Board."

Mr. Sullivan is currently a director of Panoramic Resources Limited, GME Resource Ltd and Resolute Mining Limited, where he was previously Managing Director and CEO. He is also non-executive Chairman of Zeta Resources Limited, an ASX listed resource investment company. Mr. Sullivan also has extensive work experience in corporate finance and investment banking, particularly focused on debt and equity financings, project finance structuring and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Sullivan has a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,443 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

