Goldstar Announces New Director and Stock Option Grant

MONTR?AL, Oct. 30, 2020 -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Danielle Giovenazzo to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Giovenazzo is currently the Vice President Exploration of Benz Mining Corp. and has nearly 30 years of domestic and international mining exploration experience.

She is a Professional Geologist (P. Geo) and is the President of the “Ordre des Geologues du Quebec”, and acts as a competent person as defined by NI-43-101. Dr. Giovenazzo also serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Directors of SOQUEM, which is a leading government institution in Quebec’s Exploration and Mining Industry.

Stock Option Grant

Goldstar has granted 10,150,000 options to directors, officers and service providers exercisable at $0.02. These options vest immediately and have a five-year term.

