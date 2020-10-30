Nexus Gold Names Deena Siblock VP, Corporate Development

Vancouver, October 30, 2020 - Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS), (OTC:NXXGF), (FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deena Siblock to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development, effective immediately.

Ms. Siblock brings over 20 years experience in capital markets strategy and execution and has distinguished herself as a leader in corporate governance, communications, and risk management. She has demonstrated exceptional commitment and passion throughout her career and is currently Chief Operating Officer and Director of Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. Ms. Siblock has previously held various roles in the mining sector with copper, aluminum, molybdenum, and potash mining and exploration companies.

"We're very pleased to add Deena to the team," said Alex Klenman, President and CEO. "Her various areas of expertise will have an immediate impact on how we conduct business. This will result in greater levels of efficiency, from marketing programs to exploration activities to corporate governance. Deena is a consummate professional and I look forward to working with her," continued Mr. Klenman.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of eleven projects in Canada and West Africa. The Company's West African-based portfolio totals five projects encompassing over 750-sq kms of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it's 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario; the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia's historic Bridge River Mining Camp; and four prospective gold and gold-copper projects (3,700-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.

