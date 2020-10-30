Excellon Files Evolucion Technical Report

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent technical report for the Evolución Polymetallic Project in Zacatecas, Mexico with an effective date of August 31, 2020. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Calvario and Lechuzas Zones on the Evolución Project in Zacatecas, Mexico was previously announced on September 17, 2020. A copy of the Technical Report is available on both SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.excellonresources.com.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

