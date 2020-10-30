Menü Artikel
Suche
 

ExGen Files NI 43-101 Report for the Empire Mine Project

20:09 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2020 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) announces that, further to its August 31, 2020 news release, ExGen is pleased to announce the SEDAR filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the “Technical Report”) dated May 30, 2020 ‎for the Empire Mine project, in Custer County, Idaho, USA (the “Empire Mine Project”). The Technical Report was prepared by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC (“HRC”) and is titled “Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Empire Mine Project, Custer County, Idaho USA”. The Technical Report has an effective date of April 27, 2020 and supports the disclosure made by ExGen in its August 31, 2020 news release announcing the updated resource at the Empire Mine Project. The Technical Report is available under ExGen’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Technical Report was prepared by HRC independent Qualified Persons Jeff Choquette, P.E., J. J. Brown, SME-RM, and Zachary J. Black, SME-RM.

About ExGen Resources Inc.
ExGen, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong
Chief Financial Officer
Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

ExGen Resources Inc.

ExGen Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A12G0Q
CA30204R1010
www.exgresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap