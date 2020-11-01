Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Classic Minerals Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

01.11.2020  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals (ASX:CLZ) provide the quarterly activities and cashflow report having made significant progress at Kat Gap during the quarter as it strives to become a gold miner.

Highlights of the quarter include:

- a record-breaking number of drill holes and total metres drilled at Kat Gap;

- assay results returned from previous drill campaigns at three locations across the Forrestania Gold Project;

- continuing metallurgical test work on mineralised samples at Kat Gap, and

- advancing mining studies at Kat Gap.

A record total of 83 RC holes were drilled for a total of 5,588m during the quarter.

RC drilling was focused solely on Kat Gap as the company worked toward the completion of infill drilling to bring the near surface part of the current inferred resource to indicated status.

Assay results have finally come in for Tangerine Trees and Van Uden West. These two projects are located in the central and northern parts of the FGP respectively with both containing historical anomalous gold results requiring staged investigation.

The development of the Forrestania Gold Project will continue to advance in Q2 FY2021 concentrating on:

- Continued infill RC drilling at Kat Gap on 20m x 10m and 10m x 10m spacings to provide more accurate resource model data for final pit design work.

- Targeting the interpreted plunge component of high-grade gold mineralisation with deeper RC drilling;

- Drilling priority targets out in the granite within the large auger soil gold anomaly west of the main granite-greenstone contact at Kat Gap;

- Advancing all aspects of the mining plan at Kat Gap;

- Acquisition of necessary mining equipment for Kat Gap, and

- Continuing to raise capital & pay down debt & liabilities to improve the financial position of the Company.

To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NHNYSKMU



About Classic Minerals Ltd:

Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Classic Minerals Ltd.

Classic Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A0NA2L
AU000000CLZ3
www.classicminerals.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap