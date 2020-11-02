IAMGOLD Reports Seismic Event at Westwood Underground Mine

Toronto, November 2, 2020 - IAMGold Corp. (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") reports that a seismic event has occurred at its Westwood underground mine in Canada.

The event occurred at approximately 2:30 pm Eastern time on Friday October 30th, 2020. All employees have been safely brought above ground.

The appropriate government authorities have been contacted and the cause of the seismic event is being investigated. The Westwood mine and mill operations are currently suspended while a business recovery plan is being assessed. IAMGOLD will provide a further update along with third quarter reporting after markets close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with three gold mines on three continents, including the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Rosebel mine in Suriname, and the Westwood mine in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Côté Gold development project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in West Africa and the Americas. On July 21, 2020, the Company, together with joint venture partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., announced the decision to proceed with the construction of the Côté Gold Project.

IAMGOLD is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of ESG practices and employs approximately 5,000 people. IAMGOLD's commitment is to Zero Harm, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is one of the companies on the JSI index.

IAMGOLD is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (trading symbol "IMG") and the New York Stock Exchange (trading symbol "IAG").

