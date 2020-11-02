Noble Mineral Exploration - Exploration Update: Holdsworth Oxide Sand Project Preliminary Metallurgical Results

Toronto, November 2, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that, it has received metallurgical test results from Montreal-based Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc., ("Dundee" or "DST") on Gold and Silver recoveries from The Holdsworth Oxide Sands Property (the "Property"), located 25 kilometres northeast of Wawa, Ontario in Corbiere and Esquega Townships.

A 20 kg oxide sand sample recently taken from the Property and assaying 7.93 g/t Au and 61.3 g/t Ag was submitted to Dundee for metallurgical testing using its patented CLEVR Process(TM) "CLEVR".

The oxide sand material was prepared (ground, mixed, homogenised & split) prior to being concentrated by flotation. Two distinct flotation tests were conducted and generated concentrate products containing 35.84 g/t Au (Flotation #1) and 33.19 g/t Au (Flotation #2). Gold recoveries from the flotation stage ranged between 50% and 52% with mass pulls of 8.6% (Flotation #1) and 10.7% (Flotation #2).

The Flotation #2 concentrate was submitted to both an oxidation and acid leaching pre-treatment prior to the gold and silver extraction. Using CLEVR, 97.7% of the gold in the concentrate was recovered and 43.2% for silver.

--------------------------------------------------------------------- | |Concentration in ppm (Mass inmg)| |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |Sample |Ag |Au | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |NBL-BS-F2-C (Flotation) |286.95 (43.1) |33.19 (4.98) | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |NBL-BS-F2-C-OX(calcine) |336.4 (42.7) |38.35 (4.87) | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |NBL-BS-F2-C-OX-LA (residue) |285.1 (25.1) |53.82 (4.74) | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |NBL-BS-F2-C-OX-LA-CL (residue) |164.41 (14.25) |1.26 (0.109) | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |Metal Extraction using CLEVR in %|43.2% |97.7% | ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Noble's next step would be to optimize the flotation process in order to further increase precious metal recoveries with the goal of generating a marketable gold-silver rich concentrate and/or substantially reduce the amount of material that will have to be pre-treated and leached.

Vance White is quoted as saying: "The test work conducted by DST demonstrated that gold, from a flotation concentrate, may be leached, efficiently, post oxidation and acid leaching pre-treatment. We are very pleased that we can recover the gold from the flotation concentrate in the high 90% range and silver in the 40% range from the Holdsworth oxide sands and since the sulphur content in the samples that were tested is very low, the extraction process would not likely generate acid in the tailings. Dundee classifies this concentrate as a very clean concentrate."

Randy S.C. Singh P.Geo (ON), P.Eng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc.

DUNDEE Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST") offers proprietary metallurgical processes for the treatment of complex and refractory material from mining operations. DST's processes are applied for the extraction of precious metals from ores and concentrates. DST provides environmentally responsible, viable and efficient processes, capable of handling ores which may not be processed with conventional approaches due to metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST CLEVR Process(TM) ("CLEVR" or the "Process"), a cyanide free gold extraction process, uses sodium hypochlorite with a catalytic amount of sodium hypobromite in acidic conditions to put the gold into solution. Contact time is short, and the Process operates in a fully closed loop. All chemicals are recycled within the circuit and, if needed, sea water may be used and can be beneficial to the process. The CLEVR tailings are inert from toxic substances, sulphide depleted and non-acid generating, and as a result, meeting and/or exceeding environmental norms.

DST's CLEVR Process eliminates the need for a costly tailings pond and their associated liabilities. CLEVR has demonstrated, at the industrial scale, excellent gold recoveries within a fraction of the time needed for cyanidation to obtain similar results. Precious metal deposits containing accessory base metals can also be treated effectively. The efficiency of the process, coupled with its operating conditions, plant size and construction materials allow for competitive capital and operating costs.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

