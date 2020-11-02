Gatling Appoints Seasoned Strategy and Development Expert as CEO

VANCOUVER, November 2, 2020 - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that Jason Billan has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Billan will retain his role as director of the Company. Outgoing CEO, Nav Dhaliwal has been appointed Executive Chairman of Gatling.

Mr. Billan is a seasoned strategy, corporate development and valuation professional with an accelerating career in the mining industry. He spent three years as a key member of the equity research team at Salman Partners and RBC Capital Markets, with a coverage universe ranging from small cap exploration companies to large cap, multi-asset producers. In 2012, Mr. Billan joined Nevsun Resources as the sole Corporate Development professional. Nevsun acquired the world-class Timok copper-gold project in Serbia for over US$500M and was subsequently acquired by Zijin Mining for C$1.9B in 2018 after a comprehensive sales process and following the hostile bid by Lundin Mining earlier that year. Most recently, Mr. Billan has worked with Wheaton Precious Metals leveraging his expertise to assist the company's Streaming Operations & Metal Sales. Mr. Billan also brings a strong network of corporate and institutional connections in the mining industry as well as in capital markets, to support Gatling's objectives.

Nav Dhaliwal, outgoing CEO for Gatling, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Billan as the new CEO of Gatling. His experience in corporate development and the capital markets is extensive, and he is well respected throughout the industry. His leadership will be a great asset to Gatling - helping to advance the Larder project through its next major phase of growth and unlocking value in the Company."

Jason Billan, incoming CEO for Gatling, commented, "I am eager to transition to the CEO role at Gatling and to help the team build upon the recent and considerable drilling successes at the Larder Lake project. Gatling has a strong technical team currently operating in Ontario and, moving forward, we aim to continue unlocking value, while further de-risking this remarkable gold project. We also plan to enhance existing shareholder relationships and bring in new shareholders who see Gatling's inherent and intriguing value gap."

Peter Damouni has resigned as Chairman of the Board and will continue to act as a director.

