GoldHaven Announces Appointment of New CEO and Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, November 2, 2020 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (formerly "Altum Resource Corp.") ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Schieber as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and a director, of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Schieber replaces David Smith as CEO and Mr. Smith will stay on as President and a director of the Company.

Mr. Schieber established his career in metals and mining finance as an analyst for the Stabilitas Group of Funds in 2005. In 2009, he co-founded Euroscandic International Group where he raised upwards of $350M in project financing for specific development projects in the mining sector. In 2011-2015, he pivoted to Canadian-based farmland investments where he became Chief Investment Officer at Dynamis Capital Corp., which also focuses on long-term, recession-proof investments with emphasis on gold and silver.

Mr. David Smith, President of the Company, commented, "Mr. Schieber's appointment as CEO is an important step in the evolution of GoldHaven in its quest to discover and develop potential gold deposits. Capital financing is absolutely key to achieving this and we feel that Daniel brings the necessary set of skills and experience as well as an extensive capital markets network to achieve this goal."

"I am personally and professionally investing in GoldHaven in order to join Patrick Burns, GOH's Vice-President Exploration, and the incredible portfolio of assets that he and the GoldHaven team have put together. I'm excited to work towards developing these assets' potential within the gold-rich porphyry systems in the Maricunga Belt of Northern Chile," said Mr. Schieber. "Further, I believe that this is a phenomenal opportunity and my focus will be to efficiently provide results to our shareholders."

Effective November 2, 2020, the Company has granted to Mr. Schieber, pursuant to its 2019 Stock Option Plan, incentive stock options to purchase of 500,000 shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options vest immediately from the date of grant and are exercisable on or before November 2, 2023, at a price of $0.42.

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted an aggregate of 1,850,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and advisors of the Company. The stock options will vest immediately and be exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company on or before November 2, 2025, at a price of $0.42 per share.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile. The Maricunga measures 150 km. north-south and 30 km. east-west and is host to discoveries in the last ten years of over 100M oz. gold; 450M oz. silver and 1.3B lbs. copper. The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high priority exploration targets as identified by geological studies. GoldHaven has identified four of these seven properties as being "High Priority targets", and will commence a drilling program beginning during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, which is located approx.16 km. northeast of the La Coipa mine where Kinross has extracted over 6.2M oz. gold; the second is Rio Loa, a project that is located 25 km. south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2M oz. AuEq); and the third and fourth target projects are Alicia and Roma, which are located approximately 35 km. south of the Salares Norte deposit. These priority targets have been designated as High Priority owing to the extensive pervasive alteration, favourable geology, structure and highly anomalous rock geochemistry results, as well as their relative proximity to existing gold deposits.

