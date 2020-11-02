Contura to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9

BRISTOL, Nov. 2, 2020 - Contura Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, plans to announce its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The company also expects to hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time the morning of November 9. Participating on the call will be Contura's chairman and chief executive officer, David Stetson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Andy Eidson, and executive vice president and chief operating officer, Jason Whitehead.

The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at http://investors.conturaenergy.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 866-270-1533 (domestic toll-free) or 412-317-0797 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

