Xander Resources Completes Historical Compilation Work on Val d'Or East and South Claims Ahead of Exploration Program

November 2, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDFR) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that initial historical compilation work has been completed by Orix Geoscience Inc on its optioned Senneville East and Senneville South claim groups. The Senneville East group claims are bounded to the North by Monarch Gold's McKenzie Break Property and contiguous to the South by Probe Metal's Val d'Or East property, both of which have had recent successful gold discoveries.

Xander's Senneville Claim Groups are located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, about 25 km northeast of the gold mining centre of Val-d'Or. They comprise 158 claims in three groups which extend from the Lacorne Batholith in the west to the contact area of the Pascalis Batholith in the east, where Probe Metal new discoveries on the Pascalis Gold Trend at Val-d'Or East Project, Quebec continue to shine. (Probe Metal press release Oct. 26, 2020)

The Senneville Claim Groups are underlain primarily by the Garden Island sediments in the south and in the north by the Lanaudiere Group of basalts, mafic volcaniclastics, and narrow units of komatiite and ultramafic to gabbroic sills. All of these units' trend west-northwest and their contacts are usually dextral or reverse dextral faults with steep northerly dips (ref: previous Xander releases). Gold-bearing zones in the area are associated with shear zones, faults, tension fractures and tectonic breccias and generally associated with syn-volcanic intrusions (ref: GM68366 garden island report page 24 (section deposit type)).

The historical compilation work included acquiring and integrating all historical government and assessment reports, building a 2D GIS dataset including georeferencing historical maps and digitizing key geological features such as structures, trenches and surface sample locations and finally, a review of historical drillholes that intersected gold mineralization. The purpose of the historical compilation was to build a complete dataset ahead of a fall/winter exploration program which is being designed to validate historical work.

The majority of gold exploration in the past has been focused around the Gustave Cere Showing in the Senneville South Claim Group. Historical grab samples have yielded up to 49.5gpt Au (ref: map from GM68366), channel samples of up to 6.5gpt over 1.8 m Au (ref: map from GM68366] and multiple intersections in drilling including SV-12-01 with 9.70gpt/1.0m Au (ref: GM68366). The Cere Showing has been defined by drilling for 180m along strike. In addition, SV-12-03 which targeted the ESE extension of the showing intersected 11.03gpt/1m (ref: GM68366) occurring approximately 296m to the east along strike. Other areas of the Senneville South and East claim groups have not been systematically explored for gold as the focus of historical work was largely on the properties' VMS potential.



Click Image To View Full Size

Xander will be mobilizing to the Senneville Claim Groups to carry out further validation next week, followed up by a drilling campaign.

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located within the Province of Quebec.

Daniel Turcotte, P.GEO. an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regard to historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property but may not be representative of expected results.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Hirst , CEO

Tel: (778) 998-9257

Email:jimh@xanderresources.ca

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.