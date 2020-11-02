Oro X Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Nov. 2, 2020 - Oro X Mining Corp. (TSXV: OROX) (the "Company") announces the grant of a total of 675,000 incentive stock options to a director and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for five years at a price of C$0.70 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

The Board of Directors of the Company also approved the grant of 1,750,000 restricted share units to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, subject to the meeting of vesting conditions. The restricted share units were granted in accordance with the Company's restricted share unit plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Luis Zapata

CEO & Director

