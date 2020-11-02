Harte Gold provides notice of third quarter 2020 results

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) plans to release its third quarter 2020 operating and financial results after markets close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Following the release, the Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8:00 am EST to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

Friday, November 13, 2020, 8:00 am EST

Webcast access:

Via Harte Gold's website at www.hartegold.com (details on home page) or the following link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1390652&tp_key=e6831f0d1c

Telephone access:

Toronto local and international: 647-427-7450 Toll-free (North America) 1-888-231-8191 Conference ID 9597714

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm EST on November 20, 2020 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Toll-free (North America) 1-855-859-2056 Encore ID 9597714

A link to a replay of the webcast will also be provided on the Company's website, www.hartegold.com.

ABOUT HARTE GOLD CORP.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. Production guidance is 20,000 to 24,000 oz Au for 2020 and 60,000 to 65,000 oz Au for 2021. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding the release of third quarter 2020 operating and financial results on November 12, 2020 and a conference call on November 13, 2020; gold production of between 20,000 and 24,000 oz Au for 2020 and 60,000 to 65,000 oz Au for 2021; and the Company having further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, there being no events of default or breaches of key financing agreements, including agreements with BNP Paribas and Appian; risks associated with the mining industry, including operational risks in exploration, development and production; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; health, safety and environmental risks, the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and the impact of any escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of the Company should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

