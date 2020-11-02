Big Dougie Capital Corp. Enters into Consulting Agreement for Investor Relations Services

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, November 2, 2020 - Big Dougie Capital Corp. ("Big Dougie") (TSXV:STUV) announces that it has engaged the services of Alliance Capital Partners ("Alliance") as a marketing and investor relations consultant and advisor.

Alliance is a Calgary based consulting company controlled by Gordon Aldcorn that has been providing comprehensive Investor Relations services to publicly listed companies in Canada for over 10 years. Big Dougie has entered into a consulting agreement with Alliance (the "Agreement") for an initial term of 12 months which shall continue on a month to month basis thereafter unless agreed otherwise. Pursuant to the Agreement, Big Dougie will pay Alliance a monthly retainer of $4,000 plus GST per month and shall allocate 250,000 stock options to Alliance at a price of $0.085 per share. Other than the monthly retainer described above and the options being granted to Alliance, neither Alliance nor Gordon Aldcorn have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Big Dougie or its securities and neither hold any other right to acquire any such interests. The engagement of Alliance is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Big Dougie

Big Dougie is engaged in advancing mineral exploration on properties in Chile that exhibit promising potential for gold, copper, silver and cobalt as a result of historical mining activities. Big Dougie is currently advancing its flagship "Coba SW" property which is located in the historic, high grade gold and copper Carrizal Alto mining camp.

Big Dougie's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "STUV". More information on Big Dougie, including its recently completed "Qualifying Transaction" and management's plans regarding confirmation of historical information pertaining to the Coba SW property, may be viewed on Sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the Consulting Agreement and the approval of the Exchange. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold and other elements; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Big Dougie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Big Dougie Capital Corp.

Al Kroontje, CEO

Phone: (403) 607 4009

Email: al@kasten.ca

Alliance Capital Partners

Gordon Aldcorn

Phone: 403-618-6507

Email: galdcorn@gmail.com

