Canadian Silver Hunter Completes Soil Sampling Program on Lost Dog in Ontario and Adds to Windfall Lake Holdings in Quebec

Toronto, November 2, 2020 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) (the "Company") has completed a soil sampling program on its Lost Dog property. The program was designed to follow-up resistivity zones and IP anomalies identified in a previous IP survey, as previously announced in a news release dated October 13, 2020. The Company will provide results in a subsequent news release once received.

The soil samples were submitted to ACTLABS in Timmins and will be analyzed for gold through fire assay as well as multi element analysis. The results will then be statistically analyzed to define anomalous thresholds, which will allow the Company to define anomalies and follow-up exploration targets for further investigation.

The Lost Dog property consists of 52 contiguous mining claim units covering close to 3,000 hectares. The property is located in Denton Township in the West Timmins gold camp, 12 km west of Pan American Silver's Timmins Mine, in the Porcupine Mining Division of Northern Ontario.

The Company also announces the addition of 33 mining claim units totaling 1,861 hectares located south of the Company's existing Lac Lachance claims. The Lac Lachance properties are located in the Windfall Lake area near the town of Val-d'Or in Quebec. The new claims border Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake property and Durango Resources. The Company's Windfall Lake area holdings now total 72 claims covering just over 3,800 hectares. The Company acquired the new claims for staking costs.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold and silver exploration in Ontario and Quebec. The Company currently owns two properties: the Silver Centre-Keeley Frontier property, located near Cobalt in Northern Ontario; and the Lac Lachance property, located near Val d'Or in Northern Quebec, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins in Northern Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

