Cache Announces Grant of 1.2 Million Stock Options

Vancouver, November 2, 2020 - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company", or "Cache"), (TSXV:CAY), has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the company to purchase up to 1.4 million common shares in the capital of the company pursuant to the company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable on or before Nov 2, 2022, at an exercise price of 16 cents per share. The grant of options is subject to regulatory approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Cache Exploration Inc.

"Jack Bal"

Jack Bal

Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jack Bal

Tel. 604-306-5285

jackbalyvr@gmail.com

