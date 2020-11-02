Manganese X Receives Eligibility for DTC Trading in the U.S.

Montreal, November 2, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF ) ("Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.



Receiving DTC eligibility increases the speed of receiving stocks and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors.



Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X comments, "DTC eligibility provides access to a broader base of investors in North America particularly in the US and heightens our visibility in the capital markets thereby improving our share liquidity.

We are working on a made in the USA Air Management and Control System complemented by our US patent for bacteria and virus mitigation and we believe this will resonate well with US investors. Additionally, we have a manganese property currently being drilled that is only a few miles from the US border. It is important to note there are no other manganese properties in North America moving to commercialization like Manganese X."

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67358