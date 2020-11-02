Exploits Announces AGM results and Appoints New Director and Officer

Vancouver, November 2, 2020 - Exploits Discovery Corp. , ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CSE:NFLD) (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (OTC:RNRRF): is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting and the appointment of Rod Husband to the Board of Directors, and Jacqueline Collins as Corporate Secretary.

All directors were re-elected at the AGM held today with 100% of the vote. Rod Husband was elected to the Board of Directors after the AGM.

Rod Husband, B.Sc. Geology, P.Geo, is an economic geologist with over 30 years experience in the junior resource sector. He served as director and officer of several Canadian public companies where he focused on their management and corporate development including the evaluation, financing, exploration and development of several quality projects culminating the development of a 3 million-ounce gold mine. He is the founding partner of Cipher Research where he has spent the last 6 years conducting research and analysis on hundreds of companies and projects and helping develop detailed valuation models used to assess prospective investment.

Jacqueline Collins is a Securities/Corporate Finance Paralegal with over 30 years of experience as a legal administrator, corporate secretary and paralegal at both independent and national law firms, and with public resource companies.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The company now holds a total of 6 projects known as the Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, Mt. Peyton, Jonathan's Pond, and Gazeebow projects, which cumulatively cover an area of 2,074 km2. All projects within Exploits' portfolio lie within the Exploits Subzone and Gander River Ultramafic Belt (GRUB) of the Dunnage Zone, which contain the majority of Newfoundland's gold mineral occurrences and exploration efforts, including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 meters near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "Michael Collins "

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Michael Collins, CEO

Tel: (604) 681-3170

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.