Velocity Discovers New High-Grade Gold Zone at Obichnik Gold Project, Bulgaria

VANCOUVER, Nov. 03, 2020 - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces receipt of results for additional drill holes at the Obichnik gold project (“Obichnik”) in Bulgaria. Results have been received for 16 drill holes, including two drill holes at the new high-grade Premka discovery. Mineralization is open and drilling is ongoing.

Premka Discovery, Obichnik

Highlights at the new Premka zone include drill hole ODD-063; 6.0m grading 15.80 g/t gold & 76.72 g/t silver (including 2.0m at 37.98 g/t gold & 165.50 g/t silver). Drill hole ODD-061 intersected 7.7m at 0.92 g/t gold and 53.76 silver (including 1.0m at 4.04 g/t gold and 331.00 g/t silver). A program of step out drilling is in progress on the strike extensions including testing the down dip and up dip extensions to the intersects.

“The new Premka discovery has been tested by just two drill holes so far, both of which are strongly mineralized. Gold mineralization is associated with mapped silica alteration, which has yet to be tested to the east and west. The high-grade nature of the gold mineralization is very encouraging and there is more drilling to do at this target,” stated Keith Henderson, Velocity’s President & CEO. “We remain focused on building a multi-asset gold production profile in Bulgaria with a ‘Hub & Spoke’ development strategy. With the recent positive prefeasibility at the Rozino project, we continue to advance our exploration drill programs for resource expansion and definition at Rozino as well as the Obichnik, Makedontsi and Iglika projects.”

Sedefche Project

Having completed due diligence at the Sedefche project, including approximately 5,500m of exploration drilling, the Company has elected not to exercise its option to acquire a 70% interest. As consideration for executing a relinquishment agreement, Velocity has received a cash payment of $1.5 million from Gorubso Kardzhali AD reimbursing Velocity’s actual exploration investment plus 20%.

Figure 1: Map showing location of drill holes completed at Obichnik Project, including newly discovered Premka zone. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcd42875-28f8-474b-b4f2-f4dedf3267d2







ODD-048 20.1 23.6 3.5 0.60 0.49 Sivri



ODD-048 26.8 30.2 3.4 0.78 1.27 ODD-049 No significant intercepts Sivri ODD-050 39.0 43.0 4.0 0.55 0.60 Sivri ODD-051 - 055 No significant intercepts Sivri ODD-056 1.3 4.2 2.9 0.79 2.58 Sivri ODD-057 - 058 No significant intercepts Sivri ODD-059 63.5 65.5 2.0 1.16 2.15 Sivri ODD-060 No significant intercepts Sivri ODD-061 17.8 25.5 7.7 0.92 53.76

Premka



including 24.5 25.5 1.0 4.04 331.00 ODD-062 24.7 27.8 3.1 0.85 2.08 Sivri ODD-063 86.2 92.2 6.0 15.80 76.72

Premka



including 86.2 88.2 2.0 37.98 165.50

Table 1: Significant Exploration Drill Results at Obichnik Project

The drill intersections disclosed here have not yet been included in a resource model and true thickness of mineralization has not yet been determined. Drill holes are designed to intersect mineralization perpendicular or close to perpendicular.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work program at Obichnik was designed and is supervised by Stuart A. Mills, CGeol, the Company's Vice-President Exploration, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program.

On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 30-gram charge in compliance with industry standards at ALS’ Romanian laboratory. A sample split of the milled material from the Obichnik drill program is shipped to ALS’ Irish laboratory for multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are added to every batch.

All drill intersections in this news release are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity’s strategy is to develop a low cost centralized “Hub and Spoke” operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging gold district produce gold concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of dor?. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in a currently operating carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant. Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava prospecting licence, which includes the Rozino gold project, option agreements to earn a 70% interest in the Obichnik and Makedontsi gold projects, and an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Iglika project. Velocity’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

