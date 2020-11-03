Pacific Empire Announces Engagement of OreQuest Consultants as Technical Advisors and the Sale of Shares of Nova Royalty Corp. for Proceeds of Approximately C$644,795

Vancouver, November 3, 2020 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Messrs. George Cavey P.Geo and Douglas Cavey of OreQuest Consultants Ltd ("OreQuest") as technical advisors to the Company. OreQuest's initial mandate will include reviewing all available technical data gathered to date at PEMC's Jean Marie copper-gold project, and designing the exploration program at the property.

George Cavey is a senior consulting geologist and the former Vice President of Orko Silver Corp. ("Orko Silver"), where he discovered the 264 million ounce La Preciosa silver deposit in Mexico. Orko Silver was acquired by Coeur Mining in April 2013 for C$380 million.

Mr. G. Cavey has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, and has been the President of OreQuest since 1982. He is a past President of the Canadian Council of Professional Geoscientists and was the recipient of the 2004 C.J. Westerman Memorial Award - British Columbia's most prestigious recognition for a professional geoscientist. He was also the recipient of the 2010 Canadian Professional Geoscientist Award - the highest honour awarded to professional geoscientists in Canada. He is a former member of the Canadian Securities Administrators Mining Technical Monitoring and Advisory Committee.

Douglas Cavey is a diversified project development expert and the current Vice President of Business Development for Norra Metals Corp. He has over a decade of experience in mineral project management, venture market fundamentals, corporate and business development, and long-term project development strategies.

PEMC also welcomes Ms. Jennifer Roskowski, senior consulting geologist with OreQuest, who will be providing technical guidance to PEMC pursuant to OreQuest's engagement. Ms. Roskowski is a highly-skilled geologist with key expertise in district-scale exploration targeting. Ms. Roskowski's expertise at evaluating large exploration datasets will be invaluable in the synthesis of the considerable database of work at the Jean Marie and other PEMC projects.

Mr. George Cavey stated, "We are excited by the opportunity to work with the team at Pacific Empire and to help design the next phase of development at the Jean Marie copper-gold project. Jean Marie is an exciting project with excellent discovery potential."

In addition, PEMC announces today that it has sold its 460,000 common shares in Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Nova Royalty Shares") for gross proceeds of approximately C$644,795. PEMC sold the Nova Royalty Shares as part of its ongoing portfolio management strategy and to further strengthen its balance sheet with no additional shareholder dilution.

"We are excited to be working with the team at OreQuest Consultants," stated Brad Peters, Pacific Empire's President and CEO. "Their strong technical background and experience will be invaluable to PEMC and we look forward to working together as we develop exploration targets and strategies at Jean Marie and across our portfolio of mineral projects."

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company's inception in 2012.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost RC drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

