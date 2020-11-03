Delta Begins Drilling Program at Delta-2 in Chibougamau, Quebec

KINGSTON, November 3, 2020 - Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:GOLHF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the beginning of a 5,000 metre drilling program at its Delta-2 Property in Chibougamau, Quebec. Drilling contractor Miikan Drilling Limited of Chibougamau, Quebec mobilized on Sunday and started drilling at the Snowfall Gold occurrence.

Delta will be drill-testing six new gold-rich polymetallic targets in the southern portion of the Delta-2 property, including the Snowfall Gold-Silver-Copper area. This initial phase of drilling will consist of a minimum of 12 drill holes for a total of at least 2,000 metres.

Targets in the southern portion of the Delta-2 project consist of magmatic-hydrothermal gold deposits related to the La Dauversiere pluton, such as the Joe Mann past producer (1956-2007: 1.173 million ounces of gold at a grade of 8.26 g/t Au, 607,000 ounces of silver at 5 g/t Ag and 28.7 million pounds of copper at 0.25% Cu) (Source: Technical Report on the Joe Mann Mining Property dated January 11, 2016, prepared by Geologica Inc.).

Delta's Phase II drilling is set to begin immediately after the completion of Phase I. Phase II will consist of an additional 3,000 metres of drilling aimed at testing a minimum of 10 Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) targets in the eastern portion of the Delta-2 property. These VMS targets consist of isolated helicopter-borne VTEM conductors located proximal to the horizon that also hosts the past-producing Lemoine Mine. Between 1975 and 1983, the extraordinarily rich Lemoine Mine produced 757,585 tonnes of ore grading 9.52% Zn, 4.18% Cu, 4.56 g/t Au and 82.26 g/t Ag (Source: www.sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca).

Michel Chapdelaine, P.Geo. and Vice-President of Exploration at Delta Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a 1000m drilling program was completed in Nov. 2019, testing the newly discovered Eureka Gold prospect. Results so far show very wide intercepts of low-grade gold in a km-scale alteration zone.

DELTA-2, located 35km SE of the Chibougamau, Quebec, where preliminary due diligence and prospecting work discovered two new gold occurrences where grab samples returned up to 55,8 g/t Au and 11,45 g/t Au.

Delta also owns a 100% interest in the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit in SE Quebec, which contains a 43-101 gold resource of 171,000 oz @1.83 g/t gold (indicated) and an additional 95,000 oz @1.36 g/t gold (inferred). On July 3, 2020, Delta signed an agreement with Yorkton Ventures Inc for the sale of the Bellechasse-Timmins project for $1,7M payable over 15 months of signing.

