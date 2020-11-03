LAURION announces results of additional channel sampling at CRK Zone, Ishkoday Project, Ontario

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) and (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report additional surficial channel sample assays located within the CRK Zone, Ishkoday Project. This area is a target of LAURION's ongoing 2020 phase 2 drill program.

Channel sampling (Figure 1) was primarily done along trend from the main NE-trending CRK Zone, with lesser samples being collected along the N-trending Joe vein (see October 13, 2020 news release). Samples were collected in newly-uncovered and previously-trenched areas and the grade and distribution show significant surficial mineralized potential (Table 1, 2).

The main CRK trenched area hosts both polymetallic (gold-silver-copper-zinc) mineralization and gold-bearing quartz veins, as well as north-trending polymetallic mineralization. In areas where these mineralized orientations converge, the grade and width of mineralization increase (see September 29, 2020 news release).

Table 1: Significant individual and interval channel sample results in the CRK area.

Channel ID Length (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (wt%) Zinc (wt%) C20-03 1.20 0.08 9.50 0.18 3.16 C20-06 0.75 0.05 10.20 0.18 1.62 C20-09 0.54 0.07 6.50 0.17 1.25 C20-11 1.50 0.20 19.90 0.32 6.83 C20-12 1.00 0.07 8.50 0.02 2.36 C20-13a 1.67 0.05 11.40 0.14 3.95 C20-13b 1.17 0.18 13.90 0.11 1.30 C20-16 0.70 0.37 4.50 0.05 7.03 C20-18 0.90 1.14 11.60 0.10 10.50 C20-19 0.80 0.79 8.50 0.09 7.99 C20-20 1.10 0.21 22.40 0.18 2.29 C20-21 0.70 0.28 10.20 0.22 1.46 C20-26 0.40 0.03 2.00 0.02 3.99 C20-28 0.60 0.14 2.30 0.10 2.97 C20-30 1.75 3.29 4.83 0.13 2.91 C20-33 0.65 2.10 4.70 0.07 4.51 C20-34 0.80 0.29 6.80 0.36 9.02 C20-35 0.48 0.39 1.60 0.02 4.31 C20-37 3.00 0.97 11.49 0.35 0.95

Table 2: Location and orientation of individual channel samples from the CRK area.

Sample ID Channel

ID Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) From To Easting Northing Easting Northing B617071 C20-03 1.20 112 445313.3 5512154 445314.5 5512154 B617074 C20-06 0.75 100 445314.9 5512157 445315.7 5512157 B617078 C20-09 0.54 98 445350.7 5512174 445351.2 5512174 B617081 C20-11 1.50 80 445352.9 5512176 445354.4 5512177 B617082 C20-12 1.00 17 445352.4 5512177 445352.7 5512178 B617085 C20-13a 1.67 117 445351.6 5512179 445353.1 5512178 B617086 C20-13b 1.17 83 445353 5512179 445354.2 5512179 B617091 C20-16 0.70 324 445538.9 5512054 445538.5 5512054 B617098 C20-18 0.90 305 445537.9 5512053 445537.1 5512053 B617099 C20-19 0.80 142 445536.7 5512051 445537.2 5512051 B617101 C20-20 1.10 105 445311.1 5512028 445312.1 5512027 B617102 C20-21 0.70 112 445311.4 5512020 445312.1 5512020 B617113 C20-26 0.40 117 445340.7 5511908 445341.1 5511908 B617119 C20-28 0.60 103 445331.6 5511883 445332.2 5511883 B617124 C20-30 0.90 131 445561.3 5511895 445562 5511894 B617126 C20-30 0.85 127 445562 5511894 445562.7 5511893 B617132 C20-33 0.65 304 445554.2 5511892 445553.6 5511892 B617136 C20-34 0.80 316 445537.5 5511899 445536.9 5511899 B617140 C20-35 0.48 306 445530.6 5511903 445530.2 5511903 B617144 C20-37a 0.70 142 445530.2 5511945 445529.8 5511945 B617145 C20-37a 0.60 142 445529.8 5511945 445529.4 5511946 B617146 C20-37a 0.80 142 445529.4 5511946 445528.9 5511946 B617147 C20-38b 0.50 122 445526.4 5511947 445526.8 5511946 B617148 C20-38b 0.40 122 445526.8 5511946 445527.2 5511946

Coordinates are presented in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

Diamond Drill Program update

2020 Phase 2 drilling is now complete at the CRK Zone (see September 29, 2020 news release) for a combined total of 2,962 m drilled in ten holes. Assay results are pending.

Qualified Person

Mr. David Lewis, P. Geo. (PGO), LAURION 's Exploration Manager, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Channel samples are individually cut, perpendicular to mineralization, using a double-bladed saw to specific lengths. Samples are cut to approximately 5 cm width and 10 cm depth, with individual samples weighing approximately 1.5 to 4 kg. Channel samples are inserted into individual plastic bags, labelled and containing unique sample tags, and sealed. Aluminum tags with the sample tag information are inserted at the beginning of each channel sample cut. Collected field data includes sample number, channel azimuth, sample length, rock type and GPS UTM coordinates. Samples are catalogued and industry-standard Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are added, including standards, duplicates and blanks, in a pre-established order. Samples are then sealed in nylon bags and shipped by LAURION personnel to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

All core and channel samples have been assayed by ALS Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Samples are processed by 4-acid digestion and analyzed by fire assay on 50 g pulps and ICP-AES (Inductively-Coupled-Plasma – Atomic-Element-Spectroscopy). Over limit analyses are reprocessed with gravimetric finish.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. The Corporation currently has 197,139,978 outstanding shares, of which approximately 71% of LAURION's issued and outstanding shares are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The recently acquired Brenbar Property, which is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine and LAURION believes that the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

