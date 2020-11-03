Nova Royalty adds E.B. Tucker to the board of directors, strengthens management, and files final base shelf prospectus

TSXV: NOVR

VANCOUVER, Nov. 3, 2020 - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of E.B. Tucker as an independent director of the Company and the appointment of Bill Tsang as Chief Financial Officer, both effective immediately. Mr. Tsang will be replacing Doug Reed who has served as Nova's Chief Financial Officer since 2018. Mr. Reed was instrumental to the Company's growth and its recent going public transaction. The Board of Directors wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Reed for his devoted efforts in stewarding the financial reporting of Nova.

Alex Tsukernik, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova, commented, "E.B. Tucker has been a supportive shareholder of Nova since the very beginning, and it is a pleasure to welcome him to the Board. We are also excited to welcome Bill Tsang as the new CFO of Nova. Bill provided excellent financial stewardship to Metalla during a period of exceptional growth, and we look forward to his guidance as Nova evolves into a premier royalty company. We are sincerely thankful to Doug Reed for all of his contributions since our inception and wish him the very best".

ADDITION OF E.B. TUCKER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Tucker currently serves as an independent director of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA). He is the author of Why Gold? Why Now? a book detailing mineral royalties as a powerful and unique asset class. For seven years, he held analyst and editor positions at several of the world's largest paid financial newsletters, including Stansberry's Investment Advisory and Doug Casey's Casey Report, before launching his own service, Strategic Investor. Prior to that, he was managing director of KSIR Capital Management, an asset management firm he co-founded. He graduated from the College of Charleston with a B.Sc. in Business Administration and an Area of Study in Finance and has two decades of active capital markets experience.

ADDITION OF BILL TSANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Tsang is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia, with more than 10 years of financial accounting and auditing experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry. He has worked in public practice providing professional services and advice to publicly traded companies on the NYSE, TSX-V, and OTC markets, on various public reporting services. Mr. Tsang has served as the CFO of a number of companies listed on the TSX-V and/or OTC markets.

FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

Nova is also pleased to announced that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory ?authorities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The ?Prospectus, when made effective, will enable the Company to make offerings of up to C$150 million of ?common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, share purchase contracts, units and debt securities or a combination thereof of the ?Company from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined ?based on market conditions at the time of the offering and as set out in an accompanying prospectus ?supplement, during the 25-month period that the Prospectus remains effective.

ABOUT NOVA

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

