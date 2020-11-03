Avarone Appoints Marc Enright - Morin as President

Vancouver, November 3, 2020 - Avarone Metals Inc., (CSE:AVM) (CNSX:AVM.CN) (OTC:AVRTF) (FWB:W2U) (WKN:A14SVX) (the "Company" or "Avarone") is pleased to announce Marc Enright - Morin has been appointed as President of the Company, effective immediately.
Mr. Morin is a seasoned businessman and Vancouver-based entrepreneur. He began his capital markets career with a boutique merchant bank in Vancouver. He has assisted various public and private companies raise in excess of $300 Million through various institutions, with a focus throughout Europe, Asia and the United States. He has over 18 years of work experience in the public and private markets. Mr. Morin has garnered an extensive network of investment banking contacts, and experience that are instrumental in the management and development of start-ups and junior companies. He has served as CEO, president and director of several public issuers in the resource sector.
Mr. Marc Levy, CEO of Avarone said, "We are excited to have someone of Mr. Morin's caliber on board. We have brought him onto the team in order to run the day-to-day, raise capital and find the right project for the company and help build shareholder value."
The Company has granted 2,675,000 stock options valid for 5 years at an exercise price of $0.06 to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.
