Infinite Ore Conducts Geochemical Survey

VANCOUVER, November 3, 2020 - Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce that it is conducting a Spaciotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey on a portion of its Eastern Vision project. SGH surveys have been used successfully in the Red Lake area to locate bedrock mineralization under glacial till cover. This method has most notably been used by Great Bear Resources Ltd. in identifying gold mineralization at the LP Fault, Dixie Limb, and Hinge zones on their Dixie property.

Infinite is conducting a 443-sample program on a section of its Eastern Vision project, located to the north of Portofino Resources Inc.'s recent gold showings. The samples will be sent to Actlabs for analysis. Actlabs describes the SCH survey as follows: "The SGH procedure provides a highly focused and sensitive method which measures compounds in the C5-C17 range in concentrations down to the low parts-per-trillion (ppt). It is an extractive procedure which releases organic compounds adsorbed onto near surface samples. Actlabs' research and development into the applicability of SGH for exploration has resulted in the availability of a cost-effective technique of prioritizing targets, which can be used in tandem with geophysics to improve your success rate."

J.C St. Amour, President and CEO Of Infinite Ore commented, "This survey has proven successful in a number of cases and a team has been deployed to the field to collect samples. We have a sizable land package, one of the largest in fact in the Red Lake district, and this is one tool that we are using to help us better hone in on the most prospective drill targets for our coming drill program. Follow on exploration programs using other tools are in the planning stage and we will have more to announce on that program shortly."

The Company further announces that NI 43-101 geology reports on the Confederation North and Confederation South properties have been completed and, as required by the TSX.V regulators, has been submitted for review.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is earning into a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont. The company also holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

