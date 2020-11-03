Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Desert Mountain Energy Announces Full OTCQB Board Listing

17:11 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, November 03, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV:DME), (OTC:DMEHF), (Frankfurt:QM01) is pleased to announce that it has been granted OTCQB listing status in the U. S. This move will help facilitate easier access for brokers and new shareholders in the United States.

Also, the company has made significant progress in regards with the decision for placement of the final helium processing facilities and solar power generation plant in NE Arizona. Upon a purchase agreement being signed, it is anticipated that a phase one environmental study will be conducted, prior to closing on the industrial property we are looking at.

Additionally, the board voted to grant incentive stock options to the most recently appointed board members, the CFO and to two other individuals who perform work for the company in its corporate offices. These options were granted on October 28,2020 and are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.

Said options were granted under the Company's Stock Option Plan and are exercisable for a period of 3 years at a price of CAD $1.76 per Share. They are subject to the Company's customary vesting policy in accordance with the Company's rolling stock option plan and guidelines established by the exchange.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries. We are an equal opportunity employer.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"
Robert Rohlfing
Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

 ----------------------------------------- |Don Mosher, Vice President of Finance| | |(604) 617-5448                       | | |                                     | | |E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com | | |                                     | | |                                     | | |---------------------------------------| |                                       | |---------------------------------------| |                                       | -----------------------------------------

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of the information contained herein. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JHVK
CA25043D1078
www.desertmountainenergy.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap