Desert Mountain Energy Announces Full OTCQB Board Listing

Vancouver, November 03, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV:DME), (OTC:DMEHF), (Frankfurt:QM01) is pleased to announce that it has been granted OTCQB listing status in the U. S. This move will help facilitate easier access for brokers and new shareholders in the United States.

Also, the company has made significant progress in regards with the decision for placement of the final helium processing facilities and solar power generation plant in NE Arizona. Upon a purchase agreement being signed, it is anticipated that a phase one environmental study will be conducted, prior to closing on the industrial property we are looking at.

Additionally, the board voted to grant incentive stock options to the most recently appointed board members, the CFO and to two other individuals who perform work for the company in its corporate offices. These options were granted on October 28,2020 and are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.

Said options were granted under the Company's Stock Option Plan and are exercisable for a period of 3 years at a price of CAD $1.76 per Share. They are subject to the Company's customary vesting policy in accordance with the Company's rolling stock option plan and guidelines established by the exchange.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries. We are an equal opportunity employer.

"Robert Rohlfing"

Robert Rohlfing

Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

----------------------------------------- |Don Mosher, Vice President of Finance| | |(604) 617-5448 | | | | | |E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com | | | | | | | | |---------------------------------------| | | |---------------------------------------| | | -----------------------------------------

