Pacific Imperial Mines Appoints a Director

Vancouver, November 3, 2020 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PPM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Gosse, P.Geo., as Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr Gosse replaces Mr. Leo King P.Geo on the Board of Directors. Mr. King has served on the Board for more than 16 years.

Roman Shklanka, Chairman, said, "Leo's contributions to Pacific Imperial Mines have been significant and meaningful. Leo served as President of the Company from 2004 to 2018 and provided the company geologic and management expertise. I am thankful for Leo's service to Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. and wish Leo and his family all the best following his retirement."

Pacific Imperial Mines President and CEO states: "We are is delighted to add Richard Gosse to our Board of Directors. As you will read, Richard brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our company. As a highly respected and seasoned Geologist with valuable and successful track record of providing leadership to exploration teams discovering and delivering value in greenfield and brownfield environments, we look forward to Richard's expert engagement and assistance in guiding our objectives to acquire high-quality exploration and development opportunities for the Company."

Mr. Gosse is a highly seasoned exploration geologist with 35 years of experience, including 15 years at the Vice President level

Mr. Gosse earned his B.Sc. in Geology at Queens University and his M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration at Imperial College of Science and Technology, London.

Mr. Gosse is currently Vice President, Exploration at Trilogy Metals Inc.. Previously, Mr. Gosse was the Senior Vice President Exploration at Dundee Precious Metals Inc. ("Dundee") where he provided leadership, exploration strategy and oversight of initiatives to achieve corporate targets to replace mine reserves with near mine discoveries in Bulgaria and Armenia. Prior to his time with Dundee, Mr. Gosse was the Vice President Exploration at Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (now Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.) where he led the exploration efforts at the world class Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia. Mr. Gosse also represented Ivanhoe on management and exploration committees with Rio Tinto Plc and other partners and worked closely with independent exploration groups in Ivanhoe subsidiaries.

