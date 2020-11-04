Energy Fuels Webcast Postponed to November 4, 2020

LAKEWOOD, Nov. 3, 2020 - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") announces that the conference call and webcast originally scheduled for November 3, 2020 has been postponed to November 4, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET (2:00 pm MT) due to technical issues.

To join the webcast, please click the link below to access the presentation and the viewer-controlled webcast slides:

Energy Fuels Q3-2020 Results – Webcast Link

If you would like to participate and ask questions, please dial 1-888-664-6392 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada).

A link to a recorded version of the proceedings will be available shortly after the webcast by calling 1-888-390-0541 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada) and entering the code 303725#. This recording will be available until November 17, 2020.

About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the potential to recover rare earth elements at its White Mesa Mill. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-webcast-postponed-to-november-4-2020-301166071.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.