Rumble Resources Ltd: Discovery High-Grade Gold Shoots and Shear Zone Extension

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce the exciting drill results from the ongoing Phase 3 drill program at the 100% owned Western Queen Gold Project, located 110km NW of Mt Magnet within the Yalgoo mineral field of Western Australia.Drilling OverviewRumble has completed 18776m of Diamond Core, RC and AC drilling for 200 drill holes during this third phase. The total drilling completed by Rumble to date for the three phases at the Western Queen Project is 29880m, for 373 drill holes. The drilling is wholly within M59/45 and M45/208. The drilling total also includes reconnaissance/scout air core drilling and sterilisation drilling of the waste dumps.The Phase 3 drill programme was designed to:- Define the position and potential of the Western Queen Central Main High-Grade Gold Shoot- Highlight the potential for multiple high-grade gold shoots north of the main Western Queen Central open pit - The Duke Zone- Infill Resource drilling of the Western Queen South historic resource (inferred and indicated resource of 832,000t @ 3.1 g/t Au for 83,000oz) - Drilling ongoing- New shallow resource drilling of The Baron zone- Reconnaissance RC drilling below The Baron zone (The Baron Deeps) testing for higher-grade shoots and resource depth extension- Shallow drilling at the Western Princess zone to ascertain resource potential - Drilling ongoing- Extensional drilling south of the Western Queen South deposit at The Marquis testing for continuity of the main Western Queen shear zone- Reconnaissance air core drilling between The Duke area and the Cranes Prospect- Reconnaissance RC drilling at the Cranes ProspectPhase 3 Drilling ResultsThe Duke Zone (Formerly WQ Central North) - New high-grade gold Shoots definedThree (3) new shallow south plunging high-grade gold shoots have been inferred at The Duke. The southernmost shoot lies approximately 50m north of the Western Queen Central open pit. High-grade gold mineralisation was intersected at a very shallow depth and likely comes to surface. The current drilling intersected:- 8m @ 26.27 g/t Au from 14m (WQRC155)- 6m @ 25.87 g/t Au from 48m (WQRC157)- 3m @ 10.13 g/t Au from 75m (WQRC147)Gold mineralisation is associated with tremolite rich ultramafic tremolite skarn (green material) within the main Western Queen Shear Zone. The mineralisation is the same as the high-grade gold style at the WQ Central Open Pit and the main high-grade gold shoot below the pit.The panned high-grade gold at The Duke is even grain size without coarse nuggetty gold. No sulphide or quartz is observed. The host is recrystallised massive medium to coarse grain tremolite. The host is considered a tremolite skarn (after pyroxene skarn - diopside).A further two (2) inferred shoots lie north and are completely open down-plunge (and up-plunge) - see Image 4. Sub-parallel faulting (thrust to reverse fault) transects the main Western Queen Shear zone approximately 200m north of the Western Queen Central open pit. There is potential for further high-grade shoots to develop "beneath" the plane of the fault, however, the depth to the top of the inferred high-grade shoots increases to the north.Western Queen Central DeepsDefinition RC/Diamond Core Tail and RC drilling below the Western Queen Central open pit has highlighted that both inferred faults and pegmatite sheet(s) control the position of the main high-grade south plunging shoot. Eight (8) diamond core tails and RC drill holes testing over 300m of inferred plunge have shown low angle (to the longitudinal plane), north to northeast dipping pegmatite sheets and faults both jack and move the high-grade shoots/zones generally to the south within the longitudinal plane of the Western Queen Shear Zone.Important: The same style of structural control occurs at The Duke, north of the WQ Central open pit.High- grade gold mineralisation (tremolite skarn) intersected in the upper zone of the main shoot above the inferred fault (image 5*) returned:- 5m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 280m (WQRC150)Geological interpretation from both historic and Rumble drill holes has indicated the shallow dipping pegmatite sheet is considerably thinner than previously interpreted (Image 5). Rumble considers there is significant scope up-plunge from historic hole WQD-1072 (6.3m @ 36.09 g/t Au from 305.7m) and WQRC150 (5m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 280m) for additional high-grade gold mineralisation.Systematic drilling by Rumble directly below the upper high-grade main shoot and inferred fault has indicated the main high-grade shoot is likely faulted south. Drill hole WQDD008 was designed to intercept the main shoot based on the previous interpretation of consistent continuity southerly down plunge at 45deg. WQDD008 returned assays of- 9.71m @ 2.93 g/t Au from 459.3m (WQDD008)Based on the new interpretation (geology from latest drilling), previous drilling by Rumble to the south (see Image 5*) has inferred another higher-grade shoot at WQRC023D (5.4m @ 5.11 g/t Au from 350m). Of note, a total of fifteen (15) diamond core tails and RC drill holes tested the main high-grade shoot with the current round of drilling and only eight (8) holes reached target. Drilling through the waste dumps on the western side of the target zone greatly hindered directional control with many pre-collars abandoned.The Baron Zone (formally WQ Central Oxide)Resource definition RC drilling at the Baron zone has highlighted strong continuity of gold mineralisation within the Western Queen Shear Zone south of the Western Queen Central Open Pit. Results include:- 5m @ 6.11 Au g/t from 12mWithin broader 21m @ 2.21 g/t Au from 12m (WQRC120)- 5m @ 4.8 g/t Au from 6m (WQRC090)- 4m @ 5.69 g/t Au from 54m (WQRC085)- 9m @ 2.86 g/t Au from 50m ((WQRC122)- 2m @ 8.26 g/t Au from 39m (WQRC088)The Baron zone (250m of strike) is open to the south where resource drilling has commenced at the Western Princess zone (see Images 1, 2, 6 and 7*). Multiple oxide gold zones have been delineated (west dip) and are predominantly hosted in weathered mafic volcanics in the hanging wall to the main ultramafic (footwall) - mafic (hanging wall) contact.The Baron Deeps (see image 7*) - Potential High-Grade Gold ShootsThe Baron zone lies above the Western Queen Central Deeps (see Image 2 and 7*). Between the lower defined gold mineralisation at The Baron and the upper defined gold mineralisation of the Western Queen Central Deeps, a vertical gap of some 200m has very limited drilling, and in some areas, no drilling.Deep RC drilling (250m) was completed on 100m wide spacing below the main Baron gold zone (area of resource drilling) with the aim to identify potential south plunging higher grade shoots. Drill hole WQRC047 was successful in intercepting a wide zone of strongly altered gold mineralisation (Western Queen Shear Zone) which returned 42m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 180m (no lower cut-off).Within the broad zone, significant mineralisation includes- 8m @ 1.84 g/t Au from 214m (WQRC047)Important: Rumble considers there is significant potential to increase resources below the current Baron resource zone by identifying multiple south plunging higher-grade gold shoots at depth.Marquis Zone (image 8*) - New DiscoveryRumble completed reconnaissance AC and RC drilling (Slimline RC) south of the WQ South Deposit and discovered the previously unknown WQ Shear Zone south extension (now called the Marquis Zone) which has significantly opened up the south for potentially multiple new near surface gold deposits.The reconnaissance drilling highlighted gold mineralisation (> 0.5 g/t Au) in basement over 500m strike south of the Western Queen South deposit. Gold anomalism (>0.1 g/t Au) with strong alteration and widespread tungsten mineralisation occurs over a further 400m south (900m in total). Significant intercepts include:- 4m @ 5.68 g/t Au from 70mwithin a broader 12m @ 1.93 g/t Au from 70m (WQRC052) ?- 3m @ 4.13 g/t Au from 57mwithin a broader 42m @ 0.59g/t Au from 46m (WQRC132) ?Of Importance: The Marquis Zone is completely open to the south for another 5km under relatively shallow cover and has not been tested by surface geochemistry or drilling. Rumble has 100% ownership of this tenure.Gold mineralisation is hosted in predominantly amphibolite after mafic extrusive and intrusive with very distinct and widespread tungsten haloes. Tungsten is often >1000ppm and is associated with sulphide (pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-galena) and silica and biotite alteration along with gold.CranesStaged drilling has been ongoing at Cranes to identify the geological and structural controls for primary basement gold mineralisation associated with significant laterite and saprolite mineralisation where up to 14m @ 4.92 g/t Au from surface (CRAC015) has been defined. The current round of drilling (10 RC drill holes) focused west, north and northeast of the strong laterite and saprolite mineralisation. To the north and northeast, a large set of pegmatites have intruded into the inferred northeast trending mineralised zone. Only minor gold mineralisation was encountered with the pegmatites; however, Rumble has interpreted the primary basement gold mineralisation is likely very flat northeast plunging zones that potentially are stacked. Further drilling is planned to test the inferred plunge position.Western Queen SouthInfill and extension resource drilling is ongoing at Western Queen South. RC drilling of the current indicated and inferred resource of 832,000t @ 3.1 g/t Au (83,000oz) has three main objectives- Strike extension north and south of the main Western Queen South Open Pit- Depth extension below the current limit of drilling- Infill drilling to aid in upgrading the current indicated and inferred resource statusWestern Princess- Resource drilling ongoing over 200m of strike to compliment the upcoming Baron Resource.Next Steps- Phase 3 Drilling - Finalise resource drilling at Western Queen South Deposit and Western Princess over coming weeks.- Phase 4 Drilling - Planning underway to follow up high grade shoots throughout the project, newly discovered Marquis zone and resource expansion. Summary and targets to include:Western Queen Centralo Definition drilling with revised geological and structural interpretation has aided in defining the position of the main shoot. The shoot is inferred to be faulted south 50 to 100m below 300m vertical depth.o Based on the re-interpretation, a second potentially high-grade shoot lies further south.o Significant potential for further high-grade gold mineralisation in the up-plunge position, reinterpreted faulted shoot at depth and new second potentially high-grade gold shoot that lies further south.The Dukeo Three high-grade gold shoots are inferred to occur within 200m of the north edge of the Western Queen Central open pit.o Very high-grade gold mineralisation is near surfaceo All shoots are open down-plunge and up-plunge towards surface for second in line shoot.o Potential for more hidden high-grade gold shoots to the northThe Barono Resource drilling has completed 250m of strike.o Mineralisation is open to the south towards the Western Princess zone with multiple shallow zones defined.The Baron Deepso Significant potential to increase resources below the current Baron resource zone by targeting multiple south plunging higher-grade gold shoots.Western Princesso Resource drilling commenced over 200m of strike to compliment the Baron zone.o Potential for multiple high-grade gold shoots at depth.Western Queen Southo Resource drilling along strike (north and south) and below the current indicated and inferred resource of 832,000t @ 3.1 g/t Au for 83,000oz ongoing.o Potential for high-grade gold shoots at depthMarquiso The reconnaissance drilling highlighted gold mineralisation in basement over 500m strike south of the Western Queen South deposit which include high-grade gold confirming strong continuity of the Western Queen Shear Zone.o The reconnaissance drilling has outlined gold anomalism and associated alteration and tungsten mineralisation 900m south of Western Queen South.o Potential gold mineralisation is completely open to the south over a strike of 5km. No geochemistry or drilling completed along inferred position of Western Queen Shear Zone.Craneso Potential for flat northeast plunging high-grade shoot*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RFH52KS5





