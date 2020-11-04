Newcrest releases its 2020 Sustainability Report

MELBOURNE, Nov. 4, 2020 - Newcrest's 2020 Sustainability Report, published today, sets out the Company's strong performance in FY20 across health, safety, economic, environmental, social and governance aspects, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newcrest has stayed true to its values and vision to be the Miner of Choice. The highest commitment to the health and safety of its people remains steadfast, while the Company continues to contribute to the livelihoods of host communities and responsibly manage its environmental impacts.

Newcrest's Safety Transformation Plan has been in place for almost five years and continues to yield benefits. The Company recorded another year without fatalities or life-changing injuries and reported a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 2.6 injuries per million hours worked. The Plan was complemented with the further development and implementation of the Health, Hygiene and Wellbeing Framework and, in response to the pandemic, introduction of the COVID-19 Life-Saving Behaviours program.

Over FY20, Newcrest advanced its transformation and sustainable growth program against the targets and long-term objectives of its Sustainability Framework. This included the integration of core sustainability, climate change, biodiversity, water stewardship and diversity and inclusion policies across the operations. New metrics, targets and industry programs and commitments were also introduced.

Newcrest continued to report in line with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures in FY20, as it pursues its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 30% by 2030[1].

"We are playing our part in meeting the global demand for gold and copper in a responsible and sustainable way. Sustainability is firmly integrated in our business strategy", said Sandeep Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. "Not only is it the right thing to do, it creates business value by encouraging innovative solutions to operational and global challenges while mitigating business risk."

In March 2020, the International Council on Mining and Metals endorsed Newcrest's alignment to the organisation's membership and leading industry sustainability commitments, including the Mining Principles and Position Statements. During FY20 Newcrest also participated in the development of the Responsible Gold Mining Principles, published in September 2019 by the World Gold Council.

Newcrest's people are critical to its success, as is respecting and supporting local communities. Recognising the unique role played as a major investor and employer in rural and remote areas, Newcrest seeks to be an agent of positive socio-economic development and a responsible steward of the environment.

Newcrest reports its sustainability performance based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, including the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement. The 2020 Sustainability Report can be accessed at www.newcrest.com and includes details of specific programs, as follows:

Sustainability targets and performance (page 8)

Improvements to safety and health (page 20)

Managing the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting local communities' response (pages 24, 29)

Working with and contributing to local communities and operating jurisdictions (page 26)

Responding to climate change and reporting on the Company's approach (page 34)

Managing environmental responsibilities (page 40)

Newcrest's growth and financial sustainability, including working with governments (page 48)

Respecting and protecting human rights, encompassing diversity and inclusion (page 54)

Conducting business transparently and ethically (page 60)

Newcrest's affiliations and alignments to industry bodies, frameworks and reporting (page 63).

[1] Per tonne of ore treated and compared to a baseline of FY18 emissions.

SOURCE Newcrest Mining Ltd.