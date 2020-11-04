Arbor Metals Engages Geological Team for Rakounga Gold Project, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Vancouver, November 4, 2020 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) is pleased to announces that it has engaged an experienced geological team to plan follow up work and upcoming drill programs at its Rakounga Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The team is led by Warren Robb, a professional geoscientist with over 30 years' experience. Mr. Robb graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Geology and has worked for both senior and junior mining companies ever since. He has extensive operational and drill program management experience ranging from small preliminary testing to expansive programs for ore reserve definition and mining operations. Mr. Robb has managed exploration programs for precious and base metals throughout Canada, the United States, China, Africa, and South America. In 2012, Mr. Robb served as Chief Geologist for Roxgold Inc., where he supervised both field exploration and the diamond drilling program on the company's Bissa West and Yaramoko gold projects in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Currently he is Senior Vice President, Exploration, with Nexus Gold Corp., vendor of the Rakounga project.

Mr. Robb and his Burkina-based team have been directly involved with the Rakounga project for years, and through their previous work there they provide critical continuity to the Company's ongoing exploration plans.



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: Rakounga gold concession, existing PR Gold Trend, showing gap towards the Bouboulou 1 orpaillage

About the Rakounga Gold Project

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. ("Kruger"), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

